Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
MotorTrend Magazine
Forgotten 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe Pulled From the Weeds
Although "barn find" is still a popular buzzword in the hot rod world, you'll find that it is much more common to find an old car in a field or backyard. The unfortunate side of a field find or backyard discovery is that the car is typically not preserved as nicely as the ones that are stashed away under a roof. Such is the case with this forgotten fat fender Ford that was recently pulled out of the weeds.
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Who Owns Ford Motor Company? It’s Complicated
Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is the second-largest U.S.-based automaker. It was founded in 1903 by Henry Ford. The company is credited with revolutionizing the automotive industry. Who owns Ford Motor Company now?. Article continues below advertisement. When Ford was incorporated in 1903, it had 12 investors and 1,000 shares. The...
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!
The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0