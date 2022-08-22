ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gmauthority.com

Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale

Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
RALEIGH, NC
MotorTrend Magazine

Forgotten 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe Pulled From the Weeds

Although "barn find" is still a popular buzzword in the hot rod world, you'll find that it is much more common to find an old car in a field or backyard. The unfortunate side of a field find or backyard discovery is that the car is typically not preserved as nicely as the ones that are stashed away under a roof. Such is the case with this forgotten fat fender Ford that was recently pulled out of the weeds.
TENNESSEE STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video

Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
Top Speed

The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation

Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
MarketRealist

Who Owns Ford Motor Company? It’s Complicated

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is the second-largest U.S.-based automaker. It was founded in 1903 by Henry Ford. The company is credited with revolutionizing the automotive industry. Who owns Ford Motor Company now?. Article continues below advertisement. When Ford was incorporated in 1903, it had 12 investors and 1,000 shares. The...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!

The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
CARS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY

