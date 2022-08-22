Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Next Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Production Ramped Up For 40 Countries
Following its reveal back in February, the all-new, next generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been preceded by the start of regular Ranger deliveries, which began at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. The all-new Ranger just launched in six additional countries this week, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that Ranger Raptor production at FTM has fully ramped up ahead of the high-performance off-roader’s launch, too.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Officially Launches In Six More Countries
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger launched in select markets this past spring, but the mid-size pickup will expand its reach tremendously in the coming months to other parts of the world including Europe and the United States. That rollout continues, as the next generation Ford Ranger has now officially launched in six additional countries across the Asia Pacific Distributor Markets (APDM) to supplement its initial deliveries – Cambodia, Fiji, Vanuatu, Malaysia, Brunei, and New Caledonia, the automaker has announced.
fordauthority.com
Ford Buyout Plan Will Not Imperil Michigan Incentives
As Ford Authority reported back in May, The Blue Oval is set to receive over $100 million from the state of Michigan for its efforts to retool the automaker’s Detroit area plants, moves that will add around 3,030 manufacturing jobs. A few weeks later, Michigan lawmakers in the state’s House Appropriations Committee signed off on that incentive package, one that won’t be affected by the automaker’s plans to cut 3,000 salaried jobs in the United States, Canada, and India. Yesterday, Ford Authority revealed details of a buyout plan for these impacted employees, but that apparently won’t imperil the automaker’s forthcoming incentives from the state of Michigan either, according to the Detroit Free Press.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Interchangeable Seat Cushions
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for interchangeable seat cushions, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 16th, 2019, published on August 23rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11420567. The Ford Authority Take. Over the past several months, Ford has filed a host of patents related...
RELATED PEOPLE
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Range-Based Vehicle Platoon Ordering System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a range-based vehicle platoon ordering system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 13th, 2017, published on August 23rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11422571. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of tech- and EV-related patents...
fordauthority.com
Ford Spain Pushes Back Production Investments For Now
Ford is in the midst of some major revisions as it aims to cut costs and boost profitability, not to mention transition to a major producer of all-electric vehicles. In the U.S., The Blue Oval is laying off 3,000 salaried workers (albeit also hiring around 3,000 manufacturing workers), while in Europe, the automaker is launching seven new EVs by 2024 that will utilize batteries from a host of different suppliers. Part of that process involves shuttering the Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany in 2025 and investing heavily in the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain to convert it for the production of next-generation EVs later this decade. However, Ford Spain is now delaying those investments, according to Reuters.
fordauthority.com
Hydrogen Powered Ford F-550 Super Duty To Join New Pilot Program
A host of Ford Pro commercial vehicles are currently participating in pilot programs in various places around the globe, including the E-Transit, which is taking part in a sustainable delivery pilot program in the UK and as part of FedEx’s EV studies, while the Ford F-150 Lightning is participating in pilot programs organized by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Duke Energy, with both of these all-electric vehicles recently joining a Managed Electric Vehicle Charging pilot program hosted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), too. Now, a Ford F-550 Super Duty prototype hydrogen fuel cell pickup is also set to be tested by SoCalGas as it explores ways to cut fleet emissions moving forward.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Will Live On In Europe As Rebadged Volkswagen
As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the next-generation Ford Transit Connect has been canceled after FoMoCo previously planned to build that model at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick on the same Ford C2 platform as those models. Ford will also reportedly stop selling the van in the U.S. entirely by the end of next year. However, the Ford Transit Connect will live on in Europe as a rebadged Volkswagen model, and will be underpinned by that automaker’s MQB platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Charging Partner Electrify America Outlines New Quality Pledge
While Tesla owns and operates its own proprietary Supercharger network, other automakers – including Ford – are relying on third-party companies like Electrify America to service EV customers in that regard, which has gifted both Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning owners with free charging. The results have been mixed, however, with many of these chargers suffering from reliability issues that prompted The Blue Oval to launch its fleet of “Charge Angels” to check on those chargers. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley previously stated that the company’s charging network needs major work, comments that were backed up by a recent study. Now, Ford EV charging partner Electrify America has responded by outlining its own quality pledge.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Nautilus Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent Financing In August 2022
A Lincoln Nautilus incentive offers 5.9 percent APR financing for 72 months during the month of August 2022. This conservative offer is the result of healthy demand and tight supply of the Nautilus, a residual circumstance brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Lincoln parent company, FoMoCo, continues to grapple with ongoing supply shortages as it allocates limited amounts of materials between various models.
fordauthority.com
Next Gen Ford Transit Connect Canceled, Will Exit U.S. Market By 2024
After discontinuing the diesel-powered Ford Transit Connect in the U.S. back in 2019 and the Transit Connect Taxi in 2020, FoMoCo also dropped the 2.5L I-4 engine from the 2023 model – which is a carryover model and not a redesign, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, as Ford Authority reported in March 2021, a next-generation Ford Transit Connect was expected to be built at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick, though those plans have now been canceled, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Headed To Australia Amid Regional EV Pivot
With the launch of new products including the Ford F-150 and the discontinuation of others like the Ford Focus and Fiesta ST, Ford Australia is in the midst of quite a few changes in terms of its lineup. However, those changes include a big electrification push, with five new models of that type set to launch in Australia by 2024, a list that already includes the Ford Escape PHEV and the Ford E-Transit and E-Transit Custom. However, FoMoCo filed to trademark Ford Mustang Mach-E in Australia earlier this year, and earlier this month, announced that the EV crossover will launch in New Zealand next year. Now, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is headed to Australia as well, according to CarExpert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Officially Endorses Expected CARB Vote For 2035 ICE Sales Ban
Back in March, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reinstated California’s right to regulate automotive emissions under the Clean Air Act after former President Donald Trump set forth in motion a plan that would eventually strip it and other states of their ability to set their own standards. Since then, a number of states and countries have imposed a future ICE sales ban of some sort, including Washington State, New York, and Canada, to name a few. Today, the California Air Resources Board is expected to vote on its own ICE sales ban – set to take effect in 2035 – and it’s a move that Ford is publicly endorsing.
fordauthority.com
Kindred Bronco Debuts As New Restomod With Coyote V8 Hybrid Power
A number of companies have been building and selling vintage Ford Bronco restomods for years now, which can be equipped with all sorts of different powertrains, ranging from modern engines to all-electric power. However, one particular combination we haven’t seen before – at least, until now – is a Bronco with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but the new Kindred Bronco has now broken that mold by combining electric power with the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranked Well Below Average In 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Study
Ford has performed quite well in a number of recent J.D. Power studies, earning a solid ranking in the summer 2022 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, and 2022 APEAL Study. A number of the automaker’s individual models also scored quite well in that regard, including the 2022 Ford Maverick, Ford F-150, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Super Duty, all of which ranked among the most satisfying vehicles in their respective segment in the most recent APEAL Study. Now, J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Study has been released, and the results aren’t quite as satisfactory for The Blue Oval.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Argo AI To Open New Test Center In South Carolina
Even though it laid off 150 workers last month following a rapid ramp-up, Ford-based autonomous vehicle technology company Argo AI still employs over 2,000 people, but was on a bit of a hiring spree as of late as it aims to have 1,000 self-driving vehicles safely in service across six U.S. cities in the coming years. As Argo and Ford look to start a viable autonomous commercial vehicle business in the coming years, the former is also expanding its operations once again by opening a new test center in Greenville, South Carolina, too, as the city recently announced via Twitter.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Among Top Considered Electrified Models Again
With Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries well underway amid heavy demand, that particular model has also been a mainstay on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report – along with the Ford Maverick – where it has been the most considered EV pickup for the past two consecutive quarters. Now, the Q2 Brand Watch report has been released, and the Ford F-150 Lighting has once again retained its spot atop the consideration list in terms of all-electric pickup models, as well as moving up the overall electrified vehicle ranks, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Prices Increase Substantially
Earlier this month, we learned that Ford F-150 Lighting prices were increasing substantially for the 2023 model year – between $6,000 and $8,500, depending on trim. The automaker blamed this move on “significant material cost increases and other factors,” which are also primed to have an impact on 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E pricing, as Michael Martinez of Automotive News has discovered. And just like the F-150 Lightning, the difference in pricing between the 2022 Mach-E and the 2023 model is rather substantial.
fordauthority.com
FTC Will Not Extend Comment Period For Rules That Impact Ford Dealers
As Ford Authority reported in June, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently proposed a rule that would ban dealers from imposing junk fees on customers and prevent them from using bait-and-switch tactics. This particular rule would seemingly help keep Ford dealers honest and protect consumers, but it would also allow the FTC to recover money if a consumer has been misled or charged without their consent. The National Automobile Dealers Association, National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, and American International Automobile Dealers Association subsequently asked the FTC to extend its comment period on this new rule, but the agency has denied that request, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Details Revealed, Premium Range Increases
Heading into its third model year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is set to receive some rather substantial price increases – just like the Ford F-150 Lightning – as Ford Authority reported earlier today, but that isn’t the only change coming for the EV crossover. Today, The Blue Oval outlined additional details regarding what’s new and notable about the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, including range increases for one particular trim level and some exterior color changes to boot.
Comments / 0