With the launch of new products including the Ford F-150 and the discontinuation of others like the Ford Focus and Fiesta ST, Ford Australia is in the midst of quite a few changes in terms of its lineup. However, those changes include a big electrification push, with five new models of that type set to launch in Australia by 2024, a list that already includes the Ford Escape PHEV and the Ford E-Transit and E-Transit Custom. However, FoMoCo filed to trademark Ford Mustang Mach-E in Australia earlier this year, and earlier this month, announced that the EV crossover will launch in New Zealand next year. Now, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is headed to Australia as well, according to CarExpert.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO