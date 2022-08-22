Read full article on original website
It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down to fall. The last day of summer is September 22 but the work will continue. City officials say water line work will result in temporary water outages and traffic restrictions on South 3rd Avenue between Walnut Street and Spruce Street on Friday, August 26. City officials say work on the project will start at around 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. If you live in the area you can expect water outages during the project work hours. If you are driving in the area traffic will be impacted. The city says traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions.
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
Tuesdays can be dull and a reminder that your week has just started. Why not celebrate your Tuesdays with the rest of the world with Taco Tuesday? Sure the official Taco Tuesday is October 4th, but we like to think every Tuesday can be Taco Tuesday. Living in the Yakima...
Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
Live at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish comes the legendary classic hits rock band, KANSAS!. Catch the guys from Topeka rocking out on stage in the Legends Casino Hotel event center on Friday, September 2, 2022. Tickets to see KANSAS are already on sale at Ticketmaster.com. This is an 18+ show only.
Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country and they're now in use by Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies. Deputies spent weeks in training on the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases. 60 of the Axon body cameras are now in use by Deputies. Deputies will soon also be using dashboard cameras as well.
I cannot believe that Affirmations with Sarah J has been going on for almost six full months! If you haven't gotten the chance to catch them, a fresh one is served up daily at 11:25 am and again at 1:25 pm weekdays on 107.3 KFFM and also 98.3 The Key. A huge shout-out goes to the sponsor, Skin Unfiltered in Zillah, serving up the pampering that everyone deserves to treat themselves too!
What this world needs more of is laughter. Your chance to do that in abundance is coming to Yakima's historic Capitol Theatre. You're invited to 'Bring your friends, husbands, wives, neighbors, aunt, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and literally anyone else you can possibly think of for a night of laughter!'. Jenna...
