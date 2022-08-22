Read full article on original website
Related
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban
Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
5 Awesome Things That Make Yakima Unique
Yakima is flipping gorgeous. We're unique in so many ways good and bad, right now we're focusing on the awesomeness that is Yakima, Washington. Here are 5 unique things that make Yakima such an awesome place to call home!. What Would Be in Your Top 5?. Give it up for...
Five things You Don’t Wanna be Caught Dead Saying in Yakima
Growing up in Washington there are a lot of silent rules, more so once you're in the Yakima Valley. It's not that people will hurt you or say something, but boy, will they judge you for it. So we wanted to make a list of phrases and words you should probably avoid saying once you live here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Program Helping Students Caught in Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem everywhere in the state of Washington including here in Yakima. Yakima police say they answer hundreds of calls every year for people in domestic violence situations. On average police respond to nearly 2,000 incidents every year. That places Yakima within the top five cities in the state for the number of domestic violence incidents.
SCAM ALERT; Yakima Sheriff’s Office Says Ignore The Call
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam. Authorities say the scammer calls and identifies himself as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson in an effort that you'll give him financial or other information. The scammer identifies himself as a Sergeant with the Yakima County Sheriff. Sheriff's officials say the...
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday
A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima
Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
RELATED PEOPLE
Another Week Another Drop in Yakima Gas Prices
Another week and another drop in gas prices in Yakima. Officials at GasBudddy say average gas prices in Yakima have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.49 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy says prices in Yakima are 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima
It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
Yakima Drivers Enjoying Lower Gas Prices into Labor Day Weekend
Driving somewhere on this upcoming Labor Day weekend?. Good news about gas prices. Officials at GasBuddy says after a a rise in prices during the spring gas prices have declined every week the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3 and 20% lower than on July 4, at $3.79 per gallon as we drive into the Labor Day weekend.
5 great places to eat outside in yakima
The Yakima Valley has had some beautiful days this summer, but it's not over yet. We'll be enjoying nice sunny weather well into fall from the sounds of it. With all this sun it's nice to enjoy the outside, so we started looking into places where you could go enjoy a nice meal in the wide open spaces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima City Crews Busy With Signal Upgrade Wednesday
Another day in the city of Yakima and another signal upgrade on Wednesday in a popular area of Yakima that could impact your commute. Yakima city crews have been busy this summer with road and signal work and the work continues on Wednesday, August 31. You may want to readjust your plans.
Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash
Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
Want to Rock Out with Kansas at Legends Casino in Toppenish, WA?
Another big musical event is coming to Legends Casino Hotel Event Center. Get ready to rock out with Classic Rock icons - Kansas. Kansas at Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish, Washington. Kansas, one of the biggest rock n roll acts to erupt in the 1970s is coming to...
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized in Seattle After Crash
A 28-year-old motorcycle rider remains hospitalized after being involved in a crash Friday at South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. Yakima Police say a motorcycle struck a vehicle at the intersection after police say the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way when turning from Tieton Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Incredible $1.65 Million Home For Sale in Yakima. Wow Peek Inside
Are you looking to upgrade your standard of living in Yakima?. There's a home on the market right now in the Valley that has everything you might be looking for and more. And, it's for sale now. $1.65 Million Home for Sale in Yakima, WA. In perusing Realtor.com for Yakima...
Lock Your Car Doors? It’s The Best Way to Keep Your Car in Yakima
Vehicle theft. It's always been a big problem in Yakima and throughout the county. During the COVID-19 pandemic authorities saw stolen vehicle numbers plunge because so many people were staying home. But now the numbers are back up with thieves getting busy once again. The stolen vehicle numbers are already...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0