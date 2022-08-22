Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Ronald Martin Beaty
Ronald M. Beaty, 84, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville went to be with the Lord at 12:05 AM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born Monday, January 31, 1938 in Galion, the son of the late Paul and Helen Beaty. Ron was...
WHIZ
Christopher H. Baughman
Christopher Holt Baughman, 56, of Zanesville died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Genesis ER. He was born January 25, 1966 in Flint, Michigan. Christopher enjoyed playing golf, riding four wheelers, going to the beach, fireworks and loved auto racing. He studied automotive service technologies at Columbus Para Professional Institute...
WHIZ
Bradley E. Dalrymple II
Bradley Eugene Dalrymple II, 64 of Crooksville, has been set free and went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 26th, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends up until his final breath. Bradley was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 26, 1958. He is the son of Bradley Eugene Dalrymple Sr and the late Shirley Viola Dalrymple. Bradley married the love of his life, Linda (Alfman) on April 25, 1981. Linda loved, supported, and cared for Bradley for 41 years. In his younger years, Bradley enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was a layman and loved sharing his love for the Lord with others. He could also carry a tune, play harmonica…he truly made a joyful noise everywhere he went. He had the gift of gab, never knew a stranger, and had great pride in his children and grandchildren. Bradley didn’t have a care in the world because he regularly expressed that God had met all his needs. His earthly mind and body failed him, but his heart was content. Bradley is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his children, Sherri (James) Stephenson, Sue Ann (Dusten) Clark and Robbie (Julia) Dalrymple. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Ethan, Cain (Kaytlin), Emma, Macey, Lawrence, and a granddaughter due in October. Also, 4 great grandchildren, Reece, Azlynn, Asher, Chael, and another on the way. He is also survived by his father, Brad, his three sisters Sharlene (Steve), Lori (Ronnie) and Carrie (Lynn) as well a special cousin, Tom and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, and his in-laws Lawrence and Beulah, brother-in-laws Lawrence Jr., Dewey, and Earl, as well as a very special nephew and best friend, Rick Dennis. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Shriver’s Hospice, Gracie, Kailyn, Melissa, and Joe. And a special thank you to Erica, Shane, and Heather. Visitations will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 4pm to 6:30PM AT Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 6:30pm with Pastor Joe Rowland officiating. Cremation will follow. You sign the online register book or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
WHIZ
Donna Jean Renner
Donna Jean Renner, 87, of Coshocton, formerly of Roseville, died at 6:50 p.m. Thur. Aug. 25, 2022 at Altercare of Coshocton. She was born on March 16, 1935 in Middleport, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herbert and Evelyn Riggs. Donna was a member of the Christian Women’s Society. She was an excellent homemaker and took pride in her home. She is survived by daughters Jannett (Jimmie) Strickler, Sandra Grubb, son Terry (Debbie) Renner, step-children Becky (Bill) Joseph, Jim (Sue) Renner. One sister Brenda (Jerry) Baughman. Special friend Martin Smith. Nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 34 years Edward Renner, brother Jim Riggs, son Garry Renner, infant great-granddaughter Cora Jean Strickler, son-in-law Gary Grubb. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Mon. Aug. 29, 2022 with services to follow at 1:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage with Jim McFarland officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
M. Darlene Jenkins
M. Darlene Jenkins age 85, of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Cambridge. She was born February 27, 1937 in Dayton, OH a daughter of the late James Harold and Jessie Cope Kirkendall. She will be remembered as a caretaker by her family and someone who enjoyed...
WHIZ
Pancake Day Planned for November
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Grab some syrup and bring a fork because the Working Wonder Women and the South Zanesville Fire Department are once again hosting Pancake Day at Secrest Auditorium. Pancake Day is a fundraising event where community members get together and enjoy some hot pancakes and sausage, it’s been a...
WHIZ
Orthopaedic Associates Players of the Week
As we head into the second week of the high school football season we need to honor those that made big plays during week one. The radio players of the game are sponsored by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville. “We’ve been on the sidelines for the teams we’ve had sports clinics...
WHIZ
Carr Center’s Special Riders Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Special Riders program began this week, which is a program that gives disabled children the ability to ride horses, play games and work on calisthenics. Becky Clawson, from the Carr Center, said this year they had a generous donor cover all of the funding. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts
ZANESVILLE, OH- Set up your tents and build a campfire the Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts is ready to teach kids how become a scout right in your own backyard. The Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts job is to serve both youth and families from kindergarten all the way to 21. Scout Master and member of the Boy Scouts Council Alan Hurst, spoke about what kids can learn from joining the scouts.
WHIZ
United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties Host Open House for New Office Location
The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties held an open house in celebration of their new office location. United Way MPM is an organization that fights for health, education and financial stability within the community. After 26 years of being at the old Putnam location, the organization has...
WHIZ
Central State Holds Suicide Prevention Seminar
NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – Central State University’s New Lexington Extension is a small facility housed in the Hocking College facility that offers adult workshops which cover a wide array of topics to the public. Southeast Ohio Extension Educator Beverly Farmer talked about Central State as well as a...
WHIZ
Muskingum Men’s Basketball Release 2022-23 Schedule
The Muskingum Fighting Muskies Men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the upcoming season. The Muskies begin the 2022-23 season on the road at Mount St. Joseph on Saturday, November 12. Muskingum’s first Ohio Athletic Conference matchup will take place at John Carroll on Saturday, December 3. The Muskies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Man sentenced on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year.
WHIZ
ODOT Update: Linden Avenue Scheduled to have Nightly Closures
ZANESVILLE, Ohio -Motorists can expect several shifts in their daily commute as construction of Interstate 70 continues. Linden Avenue specifically under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures. The O-Dot District 5 Public Information Officer, Morgan Overbey told us that there will be work done on the Muskingum River Bridge.
WHIZ
Muskingum University Student Loan Forgiveness
NEW CONCORD- President Biden announced the possibility of a student loan relief plan on Wednesday. Biden initially made the commitment to help with student loans and said that he will honor it. During COVID, there was a pause on paying student loans that will end beginning on January 1, 2023.
Comments / 0