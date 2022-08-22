Read full article on original website
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys
Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
Boat carrying European migrants arrived offshore in South Florida. Feds say smuggler busted
Aventura police and federal agents stopped a boat earlier this week that they say carried European migrants from the Bahamas to South Florida.
A boater found 2 bodies in the ocean off the Florida Keys. It’s a mystery with some clues
Florida Keys detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies found floating in the ocean off the island chain.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Florida Beach
A Good Samaritan alerted officers to the drugs, Border Patrol's Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
Large shark sneaks behind beachgoers in Florida
A large shark swam perilously close to several blissfully unaware beachgoers in Daytona Beach, Florida, drone footage shows.
Missing Florida doctor's wife filed for divorce day he disappeared from boat outing
The wife of a prominent Florida radiation oncologist who went missing from his boat on Aug. 10 filed for divorce the day he disappeared, according to county records. Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on Aug. 10 leaving the Naples Bay Resort & Marina alone on his 33-foot Sea Ray boat, the "Vitamin Sea," according to a Friday tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.
WATCH: Florida beach emptied as sharks circle children day of suspected attack
Florida beachgoers were forced to flee Saturday when sharks began circling the shallow waters off Jacksonville, according to a report. Viral footage of the incident at Neptune Beach was posted to social media, with many calling it a scene out of the 1975 classic Jaws. The sharks can be seen...
A Florida Keys man jumped in the water to retrieve a pool noodle. He soon needed help
He was found nearly one mile from his boat.
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center
Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."
Florida Cops Beg People to Stop Interrupting Manatee Orgies
Police in Florida are asking people who see manatees engaging in a “mating herd” to keep their distance after some beachgoers wanted to get physical with the amorous animals. On Sunday, the Sarasota Police Department politely asked people who came across what is sometimes distressingly referred to as a “mating ball” of manatees to keep their hands to themselves. “We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday,” the Sarasota PD tweeted. “Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t.” They added: “If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch.” Manatees are considered “vulnerable” under the Endangered Species Act, and touching or otherwise molesting the blubbery mammals is illegal.We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday. Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t. @MoteMarineLab: If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee, call Mote’s hotline 888-345-2335 pic.twitter.com/UI5jMcNzrY— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 7, 2022 Read it at CL Tampa Bay
A Keys boater spotted a suspicious package. Here’s what 70 pounds of cocaine looks like
This is the second large cocaine shipment found off the Keys in a week.
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search
The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
The 5 Florida homes taken from a Miami doctor convicted of a $38 million fraud
Miami doctor Armando Valdes didn’t just lose his freedom last week when he was sentenced to federal prison after a six-year healthcare fraud run through a West Miami-Dade office — he lost his house, four other houses or condominiums in South Florida and an empty lot adjacent to one of the houses.
