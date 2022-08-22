ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cops Beg People to Stop Interrupting Manatee Orgies

Police in Florida are asking people who see manatees engaging in a “mating herd” to keep their distance after some beachgoers wanted to get physical with the amorous animals. On Sunday, the Sarasota Police Department politely asked people who came across what is sometimes distressingly referred to as a “mating ball” of manatees to keep their hands to themselves. “We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday,” the Sarasota PD tweeted. “Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t.” They added: “If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch.” Manatees are considered “vulnerable” under the Endangered Species Act, and touching or otherwise molesting the blubbery mammals is illegal.We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday. Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t. @MoteMarineLab: If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee, call Mote’s hotline 888-345-2335 pic.twitter.com/UI5jMcNzrY— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 7, 2022 Read it at CL Tampa Bay
SARASOTA, FL
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach

Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY

