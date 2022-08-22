Read full article on original website
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
Stormont Vail will seek to stabilize the hospital in Junction City
Stormont Vail Health is providing some services and assistance at Geary Community Hospital now and plans to assume oversight of all operations at the financially challenged facility on Jan. 1. Tracy O'Rourke, Chief Operations Officer for Stormont Vail, said their mission is to stabilize GCH, and noted the situation is...
U.S. 75 bridge inspections may slow traffic in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Upcoming bridge inspections in Topeka are expected to slow down traffic next week. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, two bridges on U.S. 75 Highway will undergo inspections that will result in lane closures. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Aug. 29, KDOT will close […]
RCPD: After 3 months, wanted Manhattan woman captured
RILEY COUNTY—The three month search for a Manhattan woman wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic is in custody. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Drywater, 45, of Manhattan in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan on the Riley County District Court warrant, according to the Riley County Police Department.
Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will welcome a much more extensive haunting experience with Nightmare on the Boulevard in 2022. The Stormont Vail Events Center says it has partnered with Jinxed Productions to announce Nightmare on the Boulevard - presented by Spirit Halloween. After 2021′s Haunted House success...
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out over $6,000 after her Prada purse and cash were stolen from her home. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of a burglary.
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
‘Earth, Wind and Fire’ legacy reunion in Topeka rescheduled
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A concert featuring “Earth, Wind and Fire” originally set for Oct. 8 has been rescheduled. The concert will now take place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The rescheduling is attributed to scheduling conflicts. The new concert date has been dubbed as “LOVE’S HOLIDAY” […]
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
McDonald’s to sell Red Friday flags at select locations Sept. 9
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Red Friday is back! Chiefs fans can get their Red Friday flags from select McDonald’s locations on Sept. 9. McDonald’s says select Topeka locations will participate in Red Friday - the annual event which sells Chiefs flags at restaurants as a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas and operates Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
