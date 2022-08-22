Why an Austin police oversight proposal was disqualified from November ballot

A voter initiative on police accountability failed to make a crucial deadline to appear on the ballot in the November election, stripping Austin voters of the chance — for now, at least — to resolve an ongoing dispute between the city and the Austin Police Department.

Equity Action, a group of police reform activists, is trying to reclaim investigative authority that the city's civilian Police Oversight Office lost last year in arbitration. Needing 20,000 voter signatures to get the measure on the ballot, they left themselves wiggle room and, on Aug. 8, submitted 33,000 signatures.

But they submitted them too late. Last Thursday, a day before the deadline to order a meeting for the City Council to schedule the election, the clerk's office said that it had not yet completed the verification process.

To be included on the November ballot, a random sample of just over 8,000 signatures had to be validated. The clerk's office said it had counted only half of that sample.

"To be told the city clerk’s office won’t be able to place the Austin Police Oversight Act on this November’s ballot is disappointing. However, over 33,000 people signed a petition demanding major reforms to our police oversight system, and that says it all,” Kathy Mitchell, treasurer of Equity Action, said in a statement.

Equity Action said it will continue to move forward with its efforts. The clerk's office will continue to count the signatures, and, if verified, the proposal remains eligible for the May 2023 election. However, a ballot measure won't be needed if the council mmbers approve the recommendations outright.

In a letter to the council, Equity Action asked the council to do just that.

"We are asking you to vote the Austin Police Oversight Act into law before the next police contract is ratified, rather than placing it on the ballot for a May ❜23 election," the letter said.

Negotiations on a new police contract are ongoing between the city and the police union.

Ken Casaday, head of the Austin Police Association, said the labor union's lawyers are concerned the proposal would unlawfully give the oversight office access to certain privileged documents.

Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, who along with other council members was briefed on the matter by city attorneys, said she shares those concerns.

"My understanding is it could conflict with the the city's ability to reach an agreement with the police association on a labor contract," Kelly said.

Failing to get the measure on the ballot is the latest blow to the reformers in this particular fight. In December, a third-party arbitrator determined that the Police Oversight Office repeatedly overstepped its authority in investigating police misconduct and demanded that it stop.

The ruling affirmed what police had long asserted: that the oversight office, contrary to its beliefs and actions, did not gain additional power in the most recent labor agreement.

The arbitrator, Houston lawyer Lynne M. Gomez, said the oversight office can conduct an initial review of a complaint, but that it went too far in collecting evidence and demanding to review questions internal affairs sergeants planned to ask in interviews with officers.

