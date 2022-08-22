ABILENE – Abilene Police identified the man and woman from Clyde who were killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night. According to information fro the Abilene Police Department, the motorcycle they were on entered the I-20 on ramp from Elmdale. Witnesses say the bike failed to stay in one lane and for unknown reasons crosses both lanes of traffic and crashed into the cable barrier in the median. 43-year-old Jason Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 38-year-old Sheree was transported to the hospital with life threatening injures. She was later pronounced…

ABILENE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO