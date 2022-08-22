Read full article on original website
REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ktxs.com
Wrap-up on day one of testimony in Luke Sweetser murder trial
ABILENE, Texas — Testimony began today in the murder trial of Luke Sweetser. Sweetser is accused of murdering his brother-in-law, Thomas Niblo. Day three of the trial began with opening statements from both the prosecution and defense. The prosecution talked about Cheryl Niblo, wife of Thomas Niblo, hearing gun shots, locking the bathroom door, and getting away from another door in the bathroom.
Niblo Murder: No evidence presented during Trial Day 1 connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete?
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo continued with the questioning of a forensics expert, a detective, and the owner of a home security system, but none of the witness testimony so far has connected the suspect to the crime. Tuesday’s afternoon session began […]
REPORT: Transient man takes APD officer’s weapon, arrested at North Abilene Walmart
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A transient man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched out to the North Abilene […]
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
BREAKING: Judge set to hear high profile Abilene murder trial tests positive for COVID-19
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A judge who was set to hear the high profile trial in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo has tested positive for COVID-19. Judge Thomas Wheeler, who presides over Taylor County’s 350th District Court, tested positive for the virus the morning jury selection was set to begin. However, the trial […]
‘Substantial amount’ of marijuana, cocaine & more found in home of Abilene 20-year-old
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― A 20-year-old Abilene man was arrested Tuesday for having a ‘substantial amount’ of drugs. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), Elijah Perez was arrested at a North Abilene home in the 1500 block of Lilius Street. APD said Perez’s home was searched through a search and […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]
RUNAWAY: 16-year-old Nolan County girl last seen with 19-year-old boyfriend
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is looking for a 16-year-old reported runaway. She was last seen with her 19-year-old boyfriend Sunday. In a Facebook post, the NCSO asked county residents to be on the lookout for Samantha Soto, so that officers may return Samantha to her parents. Samantha was […]
125 potential jurors to be qualified in trial for murder of Abilene realtor, change of venue motion could be filed
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pre-trial motions took place in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo Friday morning, revealing jurors will be chosen from a pool of 125, and a change of venue motion could still be filed. Suspect Luke Sweester, charged with Murder, was at the hearing, still in custody, wearing an orange jumpsuit […]
Motorcyclist accused of killing Abilene homeless man charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist accused of killing an Abilene homeless man in 2019 has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. Damien Wood, of Snyder, is set to be arraigned on the Criminally Negligent Homicide in Taylor County Friday afternoon. Wood is accused of striking homeless man Ronald Crane, 48, as he was […]
Authorities Identify Clyde Couple Killed in Motorcycle Crash Friday
ABILENE – Abilene Police identified the man and woman from Clyde who were killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night. According to information fro the Abilene Police Department, the motorcycle they were on entered the I-20 on ramp from Elmdale. Witnesses say the bike failed to stay in one lane and for unknown reasons crosses both lanes of traffic and crashed into the cable barrier in the median. 43-year-old Jason Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 38-year-old Sheree was transported to the hospital with life threatening injures. She was later pronounced…
Abilene woman finds unique connections between family, contractor & historic home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman has worked hard to get a bronze “Abilene Historic Landmark” plaque on her gate, but the connection to her home runs much deeper than a fancy plaque. When you turn down Grand Avenue in South Abilene, you’ll see some pretty nice homes. Two blocks down, though, you’ll see […]
Grand Jury List: 7 Taylor County indictments involved crimes against children
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information Clemente Luna III […]
ktxs.com
Abilene nearing record for deadly car accidents
ABILENE, Texas — This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years on Abilene roads. Accidents involving motorcycles are causing alarm according to Officer Travis Fortune from Abilene Police Department’s Motorcycle unit,. “There’s been six fatalities this year on motorcycles alone. So it’s becoming more...
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for family violence after poking his girlfriend’s head
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Industrial Blvd – Theft of Property Police responded a report of a theft […]
ktxs.com
Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County
SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss
One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
Single-vehicle wreck on I-20 kills 1, makes 15th fatal crash in Abilene for 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle wreck on I-20. This is the 19th fatality in 15 crashes within Abilene city limits this year. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 293, around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The crash, which involved at […]
Who are these women police want to identify in theft at Mall of Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify two women in connection to an investigation of theft at the Mall of Abilene. Police circulated surveillance footage of the females on social media Wednesday morning, saying they want to question these women about a theft at the Mall of Abilene August 12. Anyone with information […]
