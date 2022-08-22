ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Wrap-up on day one of testimony in Luke Sweetser murder trial

ABILENE, Texas — Testimony began today in the murder trial of Luke Sweetser. Sweetser is accused of murdering his brother-in-law, Thomas Niblo. Day three of the trial began with opening statements from both the prosecution and defense. The prosecution talked about Cheryl Niblo, wife of Thomas Niblo, hearing gun shots, locking the bathroom door, and getting away from another door in the bathroom.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder: No evidence presented during Trial Day 1 connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo continued with the questioning of a forensics expert, a detective, and the owner of a home security system, but none of the witness testimony so far has connected the suspect to the crime. Tuesday’s afternoon session began […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Niblo
BigCountryHomepage

125 potential jurors to be qualified in trial for murder of Abilene realtor, change of venue motion could be filed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pre-trial motions took place in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo Friday morning, revealing jurors will be chosen from a pool of 125, and a change of venue motion could still be filed. Suspect Luke Sweester, charged with Murder, was at the hearing, still in custody, wearing an orange jumpsuit […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Authorities Identify Clyde Couple Killed in Motorcycle Crash Friday

ABILENE – Abilene Police identified the man and woman from Clyde who were killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night.   According to information fro the Abilene Police Department, the motorcycle they were on entered the I-20 on ramp from Elmdale.  Witnesses say the bike failed to stay in one lane and for unknown reasons crosses both lanes of traffic and crashed into the cable barrier in the median.   43-year-old Jason Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.  His wife, 38-year-old Sheree was transported to the hospital with life threatening injures.  She was later pronounced…
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Selection#Fugitive#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Office#Dallas Police Department#Ktxs
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 7 Taylor County indictments involved crimes against children

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information Clemente Luna III […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene nearing record for deadly car accidents

ABILENE, Texas — This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years on Abilene roads. Accidents involving motorcycles are causing alarm according to Officer Travis Fortune from Abilene Police Department’s Motorcycle unit,. “There’s been six fatalities this year on motorcycles alone. So it’s becoming more...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for family violence after poking his girlfriend’s head

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1900 block of Industrial Blvd – Theft of Property Police responded a report of a theft […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktxs.com

Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County

SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
MIX 92-5

Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss

One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy