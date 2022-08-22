ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Meta Reaches $37.5 Million Settlement of Facebook Location Tracking Lawsuit

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires...
CoinTelegraph

BitBoy Crypto sues fellow YouTuber Atozy for defamation over shilling claims

Two prominent YouTube content creators are set to lock horns in a legal battle over a cryptocurrency video allegedly promoting a project that ended up being a scam. Bitboy Crypto, a YouTube channel founded by Ben Armstrong, produces a variety of content focused on cryptocurrency news, projects and tokens and trading advice. The channel has been active since February 2018 and has over 1.4 million subscribers.
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
TechCrunch

Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7

Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.
CoinTelegraph

MTV adds Metaverse award category: Nifty Newsletter, Aug 17–23

In this week’s newsletter, read about how the Metaverse is a catalyst for nonfungible token (NFT) adoption. Check out how GameStop’s NFT marketplace revenue dropped and how MTV added a metaverse award at the VMAs. In other news, learn about how Telegram’s founder has been floating the idea of integrating NFT-like smart contracts for Telegram usernames. And don’t forget about this week’s Nifty News roundup featuring Decentraland’s Metaverse Art Week.
