Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO