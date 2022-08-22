Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Meta Reaches $37.5 Million Settlement of Facebook Location Tracking Lawsuit
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires...
CoinTelegraph
BitBoy Crypto sues fellow YouTuber Atozy for defamation over shilling claims
Two prominent YouTube content creators are set to lock horns in a legal battle over a cryptocurrency video allegedly promoting a project that ended up being a scam. Bitboy Crypto, a YouTube channel founded by Ben Armstrong, produces a variety of content focused on cryptocurrency news, projects and tokens and trading advice. The channel has been active since February 2018 and has over 1.4 million subscribers.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
CoinTelegraph
NFT holders set to join the digital art pack with launch of exclusive lifestyle-changing NFTs
Elevate Labs unveils The Wolf of Kensington collection. Elevate Labs presents a rare opportunity for holders to join the pack with the launch of an exciting new company — operating at the forefront of the global digital art revolution — which has created a unique collection of carbon-neutral nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
TechCrunch
Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7
Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.
CoinTelegraph
MTV adds Metaverse award category: Nifty Newsletter, Aug 17–23
In this week’s newsletter, read about how the Metaverse is a catalyst for nonfungible token (NFT) adoption. Check out how GameStop’s NFT marketplace revenue dropped and how MTV added a metaverse award at the VMAs. In other news, learn about how Telegram’s founder has been floating the idea of integrating NFT-like smart contracts for Telegram usernames. And don’t forget about this week’s Nifty News roundup featuring Decentraland’s Metaverse Art Week.
