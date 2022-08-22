Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
RTX 3070 Laptop Deals: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now
We help you find RTX 3070-powered gaming laptop deals.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Engadget
HP's new PCs include its first Dragonfly Folio and a 34-inch all-in-one
HP's work PCs typically focus more on performance than clever features, but you can't accuse it of playing it safe this time around. The company has unveiled a pair of computers that each have their share of tricks for remote workers. To start, HP has introduced the first Folio hybrid in its Dragonfly line, the Dragonfly Folio G3. As with earlier Folios, you can pull the 13.5-inch screen forward to convert the machine from a laptop to a presentation device or tablet. Don't expect the Snapdragon chip from the Elite Folio, though — this is a conventionally-powered PC with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7, up to 32GB of RAM and a new cooling system that promises to maximize performance without extra bulk.
Digital Trends
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is ridiculously cheap today
Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today. The computer giant is stepping up with a massive discount on its wildly popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $700 right now. This makes for a savings of $469, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,169 as built for this deal. This savings can free up some cash for you to scour some of the best gaming monitor deals to pair with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the G15.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
laptopmag.com
The ultrathin Asus TUF RTX 3060 gaming laptop falls to under $1,000 for Intel Gamer Days
The 2022 Asus TUF RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now just $1,000 for Intel Gamer Days. Alongside Nvidia's powerful graphics card, Intel's latest 12th Gen processor powers this beastly machine. Currently, the 2022 Asus TUF Dash 15 is on sale for $999 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. You're saving...
The Verge
Hisense’s brilliant 55-inch U8H Series TV just received its first discount
If you’re in the market for an excellent 4K TV — whether to game or enjoy fantasy epics like HBO’s House of the Dragon and the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show — Best Buy is currently selling Hisense’s new U8H Series TV in the 55-inch configuration for just $699.99 ($450 off). This is the best price we’ve seen on one of the more premium offerings in Hisense’s 2022 “ULED” TV lineup, which sits just underneath the brighter U9H Series.
PC Magazine
Samsung Targets Gamers With 3 Extremely Fast 990 Pro NVMe SSDs
Samsung is pushing the limits of the PCIe 4.0 interface with the launch of its latest 990 Pro NVMe SSDs. The M.2 SSDs are capable of 7,450MB/s sequential read speeds and 6,900MB/s writes, with Samsung claiming this is the "the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface." As the theoretical limit for read speeds over PCIe 4.0 is 8,000MB/s, it seems unlikely anyone will be able top the 990 Pro assuming it does achieve such speeds in real-world testing.
notebookcheck.net
Morefine S600: New mini-PC introduced with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK processors
The Morefine S600 is a new mini-PC equipped with processors that power current workstation and gaming laptops. Specifically, Morefine states that it will sell the S600 with the Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK, both Alder Lake-H series processors with 45 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the pair are identical, although the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier. Hence, they are both 14-core processors with 20 threads and an Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) built on a 10 nm manufacturing process.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
Digital Trends
This HP OMEN with an RTX 3060 is $300 off today
Gaming laptop deals are rarely cheap but in the case of this HP Omen 15-inch gaming laptop, you get tremendous value for money when you buy direct from HP. Normally priced at $1,300, it’s enjoying a price cut of $300 bringing it down to $1,000 for a limited time only. Sure to be a hit with anyone keen to game on the move, here’s a deeper look to see why it’s such a great option.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors: Which should you buy?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, with many useful improvements over its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a wider cover display, and better cameras, among others. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 12L OS out of the box.
Apple Insider
Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air is in stock for $1,099 ($100 off), plus $40 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
PC Magazine
BenQ TH685P Review
The BenQ TH685P ($799) is a prime example of why specs don't tell you everything you need to know about a projector. An updated version of the BenQ TH685, which it replaces in BenQ's line, it has almost identical specs to those of its predecessor. They differ only in the absence of two VGA ports—for a PC input and a passthrough monitor out—which are all but obsolete today. But while both include the ability to accept 4K HDR input and downconvert it to their native 1080p with HDR, the TH685P is the only one of the two that delivered an obviously better image with HDR input in our tests, a notable plus in a gaming and home entertainment projector at this price.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is now on sale for the lowest price we've...
