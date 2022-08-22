The BenQ TH685P ($799) is a prime example of why specs don't tell you everything you need to know about a projector. An updated version of the BenQ TH685, which it replaces in BenQ's line, it has almost identical specs to those of its predecessor. They differ only in the absence of two VGA ports—for a PC input and a passthrough monitor out—which are all but obsolete today. But while both include the ability to accept 4K HDR input and downconvert it to their native 1080p with HDR, the TH685P is the only one of the two that delivered an obviously better image with HDR input in our tests, a notable plus in a gaming and home entertainment projector at this price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO