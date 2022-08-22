Read full article on original website
Rainbow Fentanyl Not Yet Seen in Yakima Says Coroner
Fentanyl. It's a deadly drug that's killing thousands of people throughout the country and here in Yakima. Now the concern is over what's being called rainbow fentanyl. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The rainbow fentanyl has been...
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban
Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
Yakima’s Annual Flip Flop Attracts Water Lovers
The annual flip flop in the Yakima basin gets underway soon and that means lots of people who love to ride the rapids are busy on the Tieton River along Highway 12. The Osprey Rafting Company one of many companies operating on the river has a long history of giving people a great experience on the water and they'll be doing it again this year.
Where to Get 40 CENTS OFF Gasoline in Yakima TODAY ONLY?
We heard a rumor that Circle K is giving customers 40 cents off fuel on Thursday, September 1st, have you heard about this, too? Of course, as soon as we heard this I asked the universe, "Where do I go get 40 cents off gasoline in Yakima today only?!" There...
Five things You Don’t Wanna be Caught Dead Saying in Yakima
Growing up in Washington there are a lot of silent rules, more so once you're in the Yakima Valley. It's not that people will hurt you or say something, but boy, will they judge you for it. So we wanted to make a list of phrases and words you should probably avoid saying once you live here.
Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair
Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
Yakima Program Helping Students Caught in Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem everywhere in the state of Washington including here in Yakima. Yakima police say they answer hundreds of calls every year for people in domestic violence situations. On average police respond to nearly 2,000 incidents every year. That places Yakima within the top five cities in the state for the number of domestic violence incidents.
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima
Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday
A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
Buy This Yakima Business and Instantly Be Part of the Community
Have you thought about starting your own business? Yeah, stop working for the man and do something for yourself, why not? You stop by your favorite restaurants, and see the joy food brings to people -- maybe you want to start your own restaurant. Well, there is an established restaurant in town that you can purchase and basically take over. They'll even train you to do everything they do to keep it going. Are you the one that'll take it over and end up on those Food Network TV shows or viral TikTok videos?
Overdose Awareness Day Set for August 31 in Yakima
It's been a deadly year in Yakima so far with 48 people who have died from drug overdoses in Yakima County. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says he works with families who have been impacted and he speaks around the area to urge parents and others to do what they can to stop the overdoses.
Yakima Drivers Enjoying Lower Gas Prices into Labor Day Weekend
Driving somewhere on this upcoming Labor Day weekend?. Good news about gas prices. Officials at GasBuddy says after a a rise in prices during the spring gas prices have declined every week the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3 and 20% lower than on July 4, at $3.79 per gallon as we drive into the Labor Day weekend.
Yakima City Crews Busy With Signal Upgrade Wednesday
Another day in the city of Yakima and another signal upgrade on Wednesday in a popular area of Yakima that could impact your commute. Yakima city crews have been busy this summer with road and signal work and the work continues on Wednesday, August 31. You may want to readjust your plans.
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized in Seattle After Crash
A 28-year-old motorcycle rider remains hospitalized after being involved in a crash Friday at South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. Yakima Police say a motorcycle struck a vehicle at the intersection after police say the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to yield the right of way when turning from Tieton Drive.
SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good
What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
