Gigi Burris Millinery is a luxury headwear brand produced in New York City and sold globally. The Studio Assistant role is a full time in-office position based in Two Bridges/Chinatown neighborhood. The role requires impeccable communication skills, extreme attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize. Individual will support various channels in the brand and report directly to the founder.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO