Military

US Navy reveals eerie video after attaching cameras to mine hunting dolphins

By Jona Jaupi
 4 days ago

THE US Navy has strapped cameras to dolphins in a new study, revealing the first-ever first-person footage of dolphins hunting.

Last week, a new study was published in the journal PLOS ONE assessing how dolphins in the Pacific Ocean hunt and feed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIxyT_0hQsrs4d00
The US Navy strapped cameras to dolphins in a new study, revealing the first-ever first-person footage of dolphins hunting. Credit: 2022 Ridgway et al.

The study was conducted by the U.S. National Marine Mammal Foundation (NMMF) with support and funding from the U.S. Navy.

Six bottlenose dolphins were used for the study to record six months of footage and audio.

"Specifically we wanted to listen to dolphin sounds while they chase, capture and eat prey. We also wanted to see dolphin’s eye, throat and mouth movements during prey capture," the researchers said.

"Audio recordings from the camera allowed us to hear human audible sounds produced by the dolphins as they swam, searched, pursued, and captured prey," the researchers added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLy1w_0hQsrs4d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioA8g_0hQsrs4d00

The cameras were placed on their backs or sides, to provide a clear view of their eyes and mouths.

Researchers chose the San Deigo Bay as the preferred body of water for the study.

The findings

Researchers noted that while swimming in San Diego Bay, one dolphin caught 69 resident fish: 64 demersal, and five near-surface.

While another caught 40, with 36 demersal and four near the surface.

Two other dolphins were seen capturing 135 live native fish in a seawater pool.

Perhaps most notably, one of the dolphins hunted and consumed eight yellow-bellied sea snakes.

"Our dolphin displayed no signs of illness after consuming the small snakes," the researchers said of the unusual behavior.

The dolphins mainly sucked fish in from the sides of their open mouths, using their throat muscles.

By using their expanded inner mouth, they were able to create pressure that sucked the fish in more easily.

Other findings

"As dolphins hunted, they clicked almost constantly at intervals of 20 to 50 milliseconds," researchers noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8U4y_0hQsrs4d00
By using their expanded inner mouth, dolphins are able to create pressure that suck fish in more easily. Credit: 2022 Ridgway et al.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEpVR_0hQsrs4d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g163r_0hQsrs4d00

"On approaching prey, click intervals shorten into a terminal buzz and then a squeal. On contact with fish, buzzing and squealing were almost constant until after the fish was swallowed."

Other important findings showed that dolphins that fed on frozen-thawed fish to sustain health and growth were thriving in the bay and ocean.

Avgust Proshkin
3d ago

Dolphins are great for finding sea mines. It takes rigorous training to teach them to disarm the mines. And if they fail to do it properly, well there's one less dangerous mine that could sink a sub.🐬👍

K Swensen
4d ago

Millions upon millions spent on a study to tell us some dolphins prefer exotic foods like snake. 🙄

Tyler Brake
4d ago

Apparently they have never watched any ocean documentary on BBC lol Anything by David Attenborough!

IN THIS ARTICLE
