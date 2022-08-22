ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the best nude beaches in Florida?

By Amelia Beamer
 4 days ago
IF YOU are planning a trip to the Sunshine State and want to leave with an all-over glow, you might consider visiting some of the state's nude beaches.

These Florida beaches are considered the best nude beaches by travelers and locals.

Nude beaches offer naturists a chance to relax in the sun Credit: Getty

Whether you are looking to go topless or fully nude, you'll enjoy these hot spots in the Floridian sunshine.

Haulover Beach

Haulover Beach is Florida's oldest nude beach, just north of Miami.

With lots of signage and pink lifeguard stands separating the nude area from the clothed area, the beach is a quick walk from the parking lot.

Visitors also noted that they had a lot of food trucks at the entrance, as well as clean bathrooms.

As a clothing-optional beach, you can feel free to strip down or stay clothed.

People of all shapes, ages, races, and sexualities can expect to be welcomed at this nude beach.

Playalinda Beach

Playalinda Beach is known for being clean and spacious.

Across from the Kennedy Space Center, in Titusville, lucky beach-goers may even get to see rocket launches if they go on certain days.

Visitors noted that there isn't much food available and that you may want to pack your own to take with you.

This nude section of the beach begins at access seven, and the most serious of naturists go to access 13.

There is a place for parking just a short walk from the beach.

This beach is known for its dedication to preservation, with miles and miles of beach and protected dunes.

Blind Creek Beach

If you're in the Ft Pierce area and you're looking for a clothing-optional beach, Blind Creek Beach gets rave reviews.

It's got a lot of natural growth and is known for its clean sand and clear water.

Blind Creek Beach is known for its relaxing vibes and for being a good place for first-timers to go au natural.

There are two port-a-potties in a nearby parking lot, but there isn't an area to rinse off or many options for food nearby.

Pack a cooler, and your sunscreen, and expect to stop by a car wash with vacuum cleaners on your way home.

Many visitors reported feeling uninhibited when they visited nude beaches Credit: Getty

Apollo Beach

If you're on Canaveral Beach, definitely make Apollo Beach your stop for a clothing-only beach.

A promising review on TripAdvisor says: "This was a great beach for a first-time clothing optional experience."

This beach has a section of beach that is clothing optional and a part that is not.

Nudity is only allowed south of the very last parking lot, which is labeled #F.

From the beach, you will see signs that warn you that you are about to enter a nude beach.

John B Goode
4d ago

Apollo and Playalinda are part of Canaveral National Seashore. There's a 20 dollar entry fee, but you can return for 7 days, keep your receipts. Annual National Park pass is a good option also. The beaches are all natural, just like they have been for hundreds of years. And yes, there are nude sections. If you don't want to see nudity in public, just don't go to these areas, parking is at a premium anyway. Not much better than walking down a beach nude, enjoying the sun and sand! I've seen all types there, so don't be shy!

Kathy Morton
4d ago

Playalinda around the Kennedy Space Center! I never been in any naked beaches. I will look myself if I wish to see a naked lady!

makeminefreedom
3d ago

Don't be expecting to see the girls of Baywatch. It's more like beached whales and walruses.

