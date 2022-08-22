ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teens shot on West Side

CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two males in their late teens and a female teen were in the 400 block of South Laramie Friday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood when the shooting occurred. Police said the two males...
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
Pat Foley makes a return to the broadcast booth Tuesday

CHICAGO – If you turned on the broadcast of the Cubs’ second game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening on television or radio, you might have done a double take. Usually, the voice over the airwaves is one that fans would have heard over the...
