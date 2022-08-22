Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
‘I’m insulted’: Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion of an Evanston book fair
CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban school district is being called out for cancelling a vendor at an upcoming literary festival. The author and book-seller, who was barred from the event, said the decision was racially motivated. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to that man who said he’s outraged.
Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is returning to his giveaways on Saturday. This time, it is in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries. He will be handing out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.
Relentless string of canceled days off blamed for spike in Chicago Police suicides “pared down significantly,” top mayoral aide says
The relentless string of canceled days off blamed, in part, for 10 Chicago Police suicides since 2018 — three of them in July — has been “pared down significantly,” but long-term relief is awaiting arbitration, a top mayoral aide told skeptical alderpersons Thursday. Elena Gottreich, Mayor...
3 teens shot on West Side
CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two males in their late teens and a female teen were in the 400 block of South Laramie Friday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood when the shooting occurred. Police said the two males...
4 shot near Schurz High School in Irving Park in apparent drive-by, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago fire officials said four people were shot near Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park Wednesday. A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the victims were shot at Milwaukee and Addison, around 2:45 p.m., just about 10 minutes before class was about to let out.
Chicago shooting: 2 women critically wounded while sitting in car in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (WLS) — Two women were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said. The victims, ages 29 and 20, were sitting inside a parked car at about 10 p.m. when police said they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.
7 injured, 4 critically, in Englewood crash near 63rd, Halsted, Chicago fire officials say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Seven people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Chicago’s South Side Friday afternoon. Chopper7 was over the scene near S. Halsted St. and W. 63rd Street near Kennedy King College in the Englewood neighborhood around 5 p.m. Four of the five adult...
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible
CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
Bloomingdale’s to close store at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — The Bloomingdale’s store at the Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie will be closing later this year. Bloomingdale’s announced Thursday that clearance at the Old Orchard store will begin Sept. 6, with the location set to go out of business in October.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area’s beloved holiday market
CHICAGO (WLS) — All three Christkindlmarkets in the Chicago area will open for the 2022 season on November 18. The holiday market will take place at Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way, and RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Visitors will be able to purchase the beloved annual souvenir mugs as well as...
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
Bloomingdale’s in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) — A local mall is losing a longtime tenant and being replaced with a smaller format store. Bloomingdale’s announced that it is closing its department store at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie by the end of October. The company also announced a plan...
Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in shooting of 19-year-old in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged in a shooting that left a man wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. Glenn Bland, 38, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm. He was identified as the offender who on May...
Stolen Porsche slams into BMW in West Loop; witness says three armed suspects caught
CHICAGO (CBS) — The driver of a stolen Porsche crashed into a BMW and another car in the West Loop Wednesday evening. The crash happened at Canal and Monroe streets. Video at the scene showed a man led by police into an ambulance in handcuffs. The driver whose car...
Pat Foley makes a return to the broadcast booth Tuesday
CHICAGO – If you turned on the broadcast of the Cubs’ second game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening on television or radio, you might have done a double take. Usually, the voice over the airwaves is one that fans would have heard over the...
