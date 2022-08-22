Read full article on original website
cascadenewspaper.com
FWP director, deputy director and staff to host open houses around state
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September. Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to participate in the tour and to ask questions during evening open houses.
City approves $1.2M for apartment building upgrades
Daniel‘s project is to renovate and rehabilitate the former Cambridge Court assisted living center at 1109 6th Avenue North
NBCMontana
Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
NBCMontana
USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
cascadenewspaper.com
Montana Superintendent Elsie Arntzen to Pilot Next-Generation Tests Aligned to Classroom Instruction
HELENA, MT — Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and New Meridian, a nonprofit assessment development company, announced a partnership to develop and pilot a next-generation state testing system that will better align with classroom teaching in order to support student learning. The new Montana Alternative Student Testing...
explorebigsky.com
Interior Secretary visits Montana to celebrate newest addition to National Wildlife Refuge System
The Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge near Marion is the first refuge created during Deb Haaland’s tenure. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Montana last weekend to commemorate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the first land added to the system during Haaland’s time as secretary.
explorebigsky.com
How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana
Industry stakeholders describe the Biden climate bill’s potential impact and promise. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Fairfield Sun Times
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
kqennewsradio.com
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
NBCMontana
Nursing home crisis impacts Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont — A troubling trend sweeping the nation -- more than 1,000 nursing homes closed since 2015, displacing 45,000 residents. Montana is also feeling the impacts of the crisis. Reports show in the past six months the Treasure State lost about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There's...
montanarightnow.com
Fire reported to be burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch
HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch. Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Multiple resources from different...
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana DPHHS reports mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Lewis and Clark Co.
HELENA, Mont. - Officials from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are reporting mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV) have been found in some Lewis and Clark County mosquito populations. Cases of WNV in Montana mostly occur in late August and early September, Lewis and Clark County...
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
cascadenewspaper.com
Rae Grulkowski Meet and Greet Fundraiser Venue Change
Attention! There is a new venue location for the meet and greet, it will now be at Bar S Supper Club @ 5100 North Star Blvd in Great Falls. Thank you!
