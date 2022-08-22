Mahomet-Seymour’s junior high cross-country teams hit the double trifecta in their season-opening race on Thursday (Aug. 18) at Tolono Unity. M-S was triumphant in the girls’ race for seventh- and eighth-graders as well as in the boys’ race for seventh- and eighth-graders and also in a combined boys-girls race for sixth-graders.

MAHOMET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO