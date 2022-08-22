Read full article on original website
Mahomet Family Dentistry Athlete of the Week: Reis Claybrooke
Mahomet-Seymour’s Reis Claybrooke came off a win in the Lake of the Woods Junior Open Golf Tournament to post top scores for the Bulldogs in his sophomore year. Claybrooke carded an 18-hole round of 71 to win the 14-15-year-old boys’ division earlier in August. He then kicked off...
Mahomet-Seymour Tennis picks up win over GCMS
Mahomet-Seymour won four of six singles matches on Tuesday (Aug. 23) and overpowered Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 6-3, in a dual meet at Illini Grove Tennis Courts, in Urbana. At No. 1 singles, Savannah Amatyleon overcame a one-set deficit to get past Katie Steidinger, 5-7, 7-5, 11-9. The Bulldogs’ other singles winners...
M-S Volleyball begins season with two wins
Maddie Gaede registered 12 assists and Avery Allen amassed 12 kills on Tuesday (Aug. 23), helping Mahomet-Seymour to a 25-21, 25-22 volleyball sweep in its season-opener over Champaign Central. Allen also had seven digs. Chloe Pruitt contributed four blocks and two kills. Caylee Focken had seven assists and five digs....
Mahomet-Seymour golf wins three-team match
Ainsley Winters carded a 41 on Wednesday (Aug. 24), leading Mahomet-Seymour to victory in a three-school girls’ golf meet at the UI Blue Course, in Savoy. Kayla McKinney shot a 44, followed by Maddy Clark, with a 46. Other M-S scores were: Elena Tompkins (55), Jama Craig (56) and...
Bulldog golf posts best team score of the season, defeats Judah Christian
With three players shooting scores in the 30s, the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf team posted its best score of the season on Tuesday (Aug. 23) and toppled Champaign Judah Christian, 151-187, at Lake of the Woods. Medalist Reis Claybrooke carded a 35 and was the individual winner by two shots...
M-S Soccer shuts out Metamora
Ian Dobrucki and Isaac Warren each tallied two goals on Tuesday (Aug. 23) as the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 triumph at Metamora. Carson Reed also netted a goal as the Bulldogs opened up a 3-0 halftime margin. Goalkeeper Zach Beyer had three saves,...
M-SJHS Cross Country opens season with several wins
Mahomet-Seymour’s junior high cross-country teams hit the double trifecta in their season-opening race on Thursday (Aug. 18) at Tolono Unity. M-S was triumphant in the girls’ race for seventh- and eighth-graders as well as in the boys’ race for seventh- and eighth-graders and also in a combined boys-girls race for sixth-graders.
M-SJHS Softball on four-game win streak
Mahomet-Seymour’s Junior High softball team put together a four-game winning streak, starting on Thursday (Aug. 11) with a 17-0 win at Champaign Franklin. Addison Schulze fired a no-hitter and walked no one in an 11-strikeout performance. The Bulldogs took advantage of receiving 15 walks. Joella Snodsmith scored four runs and Makenna Peterka crossed home plate three times. Schulze delivered three hits and four RBI.
Deck shines on mound as M-SJHS defeats Champaign Jefferson
Slayton Deck pitched a one-hitter on Thursday (Aug. 18) and was backed by a Mahomet-Seymour offense that hit a season’s high for runs scored in a 15-1 triumph at home over Champaign Jefferson. Deck walked one and struck out eight in four innings. Bradley Jones swatted two hits and...
Mahomet-Seymour School District gets boost with Evidence-Based Funding
The Mahomet-Seymour School District has been allocated $1,480,045.5 million in Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) money from the State of Illinois in FY 2023 — $900,000 more than was expected. Evidence-based funding was established five years ago as a way to help each school district reach “adequate funding” by sending more...
