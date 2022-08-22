ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery of driver POISONED by napkin left in car door handle who suffered terrifying symptoms from ‘unknown substance’

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after being poisoned by a napkin that was mysteriously left wedged in her car door.

Erin Mims recalled thinking that her husband was playing a joke on her when she saw the tissue - but touching it resulted in a six-hour trip to the emergency room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3284YA_0hQsntFA00
Erin Mims said she experienced a variety of wild symptoms after she removed a napkin from her car door Credit: Facebook/Erin Mims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkxhK_0hQsntFA00
The Texas woman's hand and arm became number before she felt light-headed and couldn't breathe Credit: Facebook/Erin Mims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DKts_0hQsntFA00
She posted her story on Facebook where she also recreated how she found the napkin and what she did to remove it from the handle Credit: Facebook/Erin Mims

"What started off as a great day turned into being one of the scariest moments of my life," Mims said in a Facebook video.

On Tuesday, she discovered the napkin bizarrely shoved in the handle of the door.

"When I saw it, I just picked it up with my fingernails, and I tossed it out," Mims said.

"I didn't touch the napkin, but I still opened the door with my fingertips."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YbDz_0hQsntFA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oBrh_0hQsntFA00

The Texas woman admitted to being a bit of a germaphobe, saying she would normally not even touch the suspicious trash.

"But I did have a margarita, and I guess I just thought maybe my husband put it in the door just playing around or trying not to litter," Mims said.

She was surprised to hear that her husband had nothing to do with the napkin, and immediately felt the need to wash her hands.

"I went inside [and] washed my hands. Maybe two minutes later my fingertips started tingling," Mims said in the video.

"Then maybe after about five minutes, my whole arm started tingling.

"Then it starts to feel numb. I felt light-headed. I felt like I couldn't breathe.

"It was just a whole bunch of feelings at one time. I started to panic."

'STARTED TO PANIC'

Her husband helped to calm her down and called 911 to find the nearest hospital, Mims said.

"Once we got to the emergency room I explained to them what happened and immediately they brought me to the back, took my blood pressure, and said my vitals were not stable."

After over six hours of testing and examination from hospital staff, Mims said the doctor told her she suffered from "acute poisoning from an unknown substance."

"There wasn't enough of it in my system to determine what it was, but just that little amount had me messed up," the local hair salon owner said.

The doctor also told Mims that this could have been a kidnapping attempt which led her to file an assault report with the Houston Police Department.

[They] took my blood pressure, and said my vitals were not stable.

The office told FOX 26 that this is the first report of its kind they have received.

A poison control expert also told the local outlet that her symptoms could match hundreds of different poisons despite the minimal exposure.

"Is probability is that you would have to have a lot more than just a casual exposure," Mark Winter told FOX 26.

"In her video, her symptoms match hundreds of different poisons. It is possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEpVR_0hQsntFA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g163r_0hQsntFA00

"I've learned over my 40 years that anything is possible when it comes to the human body."

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Erin Mims for more information on her experience.

Mels h.
3d ago

That’s new. Hope the husband isn’t having an affair and the mistress or mr tried to kill her. Hopefully there is CCTV footage to catch the perp.

