ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Furious Man Utd fans march towards Old Trafford in protest over hated owners the Glazers demanding they sell up

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FURIOUS Manchester United fans marched towards Old Trafford in protest against the hated Glazer owners ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Thousands of fans gathered outside Old Trafford, carrying banners and calling for their American owners to leave the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbi1J_0hQsnW8Z00
Man Utd fans protest against the Glazers, with a banner featuring the face of Sir Jim Radcliffe Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWOBd_0hQsnW8Z00
Banners were held up around Manchester Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7xzq_0hQsnW8Z00
Fans outside Old Trafford protest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAQRg_0hQsnW8Z00
Protests fill the street heading up to Old Trafford Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2R6x_0hQsnW8Z00
Green flares were seen during the protest Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35upok_0hQsnW8Z00
Police presence seen outside Old Trafford Credit: Reuters

One read: "Fight for United" while another had "United for sale".

A group of supporters at the Tollgate pub meanwhile were heard singing: "We want Glazers out."

The planned protest led the club's traditional pre-match meet at The Lowry Hotel to be CANCELLED due to safety fears.

Last year fans blocked the United squad from leaving The Lowry before a game against Liverpool, which caused the match to be axed.

Thousands more gathered outside the stadium before breaking into the ground where some climbed on the goalposts, had a kickabout on the pitch and let off flares.

There were plans for an "Empty Old Trafford" intended to highlight their anger towards the Glazers.

The Theatre of Dreams was still full up, although the protests continued from inside the stadium with banners and chants.

The Stateside-based family have been in charge at Old Trafford since 2005 but in recent years pressure has mounted for their exit.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe - worth a whopping £15billion - is interested in buying United and a banner held by protesters featured his face.

Meanwhile former board member Michael Knighton has launched an audacious campaign to take over the club.

But the Glazers appear unwilling to even consider leaving, causing mass uproar amongst fans.

United have welcomed new signing Casemiro to Old Trafford following the Brazilian's £70million move from Real Madrid.

But fed-up fans are refusing to be distracted by the summer signing and pressed ahead with their protests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXpcC_0hQsnW8Z00
Protests took place inside Old Trafford too Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIVZ3_0hQsnW8Z00
The unpopular American family have been in charge since 2015 Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSm3l_0hQsnW8Z00
Ex-board member Michael Knighton has launched an audacious campaign to take over Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VKRr_0hQsnW8Z00
Casemiro at Old Trafford ahead of his move from Real Madrid Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool will look to secure their first win of the Premier League season when they host Bournemouth this afternoon.Jurgen Klopp’s side have made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, despite being tipped to challenge Manchester City for the title again this season.A dismal 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford followed frustrating draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace to open the season, and the Reds are suddenly in need of a response.Bournemouth’s opening win over Aston Villa has been followed by heavy defeats to City and the early pace-setters Arsenal but given Liverpool’s uncertain start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Southampton vs Man United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel, and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United travel to Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon as they look to build on their morale-boosting victory over rivals Liverpool on Monday night.Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford got the Erik ten Hag era off to a belated start, following criticism of United’s opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford.The humiliation at Brentford was the seventh away match in a row in which United had lost - their worst run since 1936 - so they will be looking to turn that record around at St Mary’s.Southampton have stepped up in recent matches following criticism of Ralph...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal will look to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Fulham at the Emirates this evening.Mikel Arteta’s side come into the weekend on a run of three wins to open their campaign and have the only 100 per cent record remaining in the Premier League.The form of Gabriel Jesus has led to optimism around the Emirates and the Brazilian forward was again on form in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.Fulham got their first victory of the new season as Aleksandr Mitrovic’s last-minute winner secured a thrilling win over local rivals Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Michael Knighton
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Trafford#Liverpool#Manchester United#Protest#Glazers#American#Tollgate#Stateside#British
The Independent

New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates as All Blacks face Pumas

New Zealand and Argentina are looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other in Christchurch this morning.The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal victory over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
696K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy