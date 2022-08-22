Furious Man Utd fans march towards Old Trafford in protest over hated owners the Glazers demanding they sell up

FURIOUS Manchester United fans marched towards Old Trafford in protest against the hated Glazer owners ahead of the clash with Liverpool.

Thousands of fans gathered outside Old Trafford, carrying banners and calling for their American owners to leave the club.

Man Utd fans protest against the Glazers, with a banner featuring the face of Sir Jim Radcliffe Credit: Reuters

Banners were held up around Manchester Credit: PA

Fans outside Old Trafford protest

Protests fill the street heading up to Old Trafford Credit: PA

Green flares were seen during the protest Credit: PA

Police presence seen outside Old Trafford Credit: Reuters

One read: "Fight for United" while another had "United for sale".

A group of supporters at the Tollgate pub meanwhile were heard singing: "We want Glazers out."

The planned protest led the club's traditional pre-match meet at The Lowry Hotel to be CANCELLED due to safety fears.

Last year fans blocked the United squad from leaving The Lowry before a game against Liverpool, which caused the match to be axed.

Thousands more gathered outside the stadium before breaking into the ground where some climbed on the goalposts, had a kickabout on the pitch and let off flares.

There were plans for an "Empty Old Trafford" intended to highlight their anger towards the Glazers.

The Theatre of Dreams was still full up, although the protests continued from inside the stadium with banners and chants.

The Stateside-based family have been in charge at Old Trafford since 2005 but in recent years pressure has mounted for their exit.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe - worth a whopping £15billion - is interested in buying United and a banner held by protesters featured his face.

Meanwhile former board member Michael Knighton has launched an audacious campaign to take over the club.

But the Glazers appear unwilling to even consider leaving, causing mass uproar amongst fans.

United have welcomed new signing Casemiro to Old Trafford following the Brazilian's £70million move from Real Madrid.

But fed-up fans are refusing to be distracted by the summer signing and pressed ahead with their protests.

Protests took place inside Old Trafford too Credit: Reuters

The unpopular American family have been in charge since 2015 Credit: Reuters

Ex-board member Michael Knighton has launched an audacious campaign to take over Credit: PA