Public Health

Keep your January schedule open, Tony: Republicans say Fauci stepping down will not stop their plans to investigate him, tell him not to delete any emails and promise to hold him accountable for his COVID response

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

House and Senate Republicans aren't ready to go along with Dr. Anthony Fauci's plan to ride off into the sunset – and are already announcing they intend to bring him to Congress to testify even after the infectious disease expert announced his retirement.

Among those pouncing on the announcement was Kentucky Republican GOP Sen. Rand Paul, who has tangled with Fauci in tense hearings in the past.

'Fauci's resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak,' Paul tweeted.

Senators of both parties have had the opportunity to grill Fauci due to his role as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. President Joe Biden also made him his chief medical advisor after he took office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEBpv_0hQsnJuM00
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced Monday he is stepping down at the end of the year

Republicans have already vowed to bring Fauci in to testify if they take the majority in the House or Senate, with plans to jump start their own investigations of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the U.S. Government's response.

The odds of that happening may have shifted slightly, withe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warning that the GOP's chance of taking of the House is better than it is of winning the Senate, due in part to what he termed 'candidate quality.'

The party out of party usually has a substantial advantage in off-year elections, and Biden's overall popularity in an NBC poll released this weekend was still down at 42 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqWAt_0hQsnJuM00
Has some free time on his calendar: 'While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring,' Fauci said in a statement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSPx2_0hQsnJuM00
Staff members spray disinfectant at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 24, 2020. Republicans have gone after Fauci over the origins of the pandemic, sometimes pointing the finger at gain of function research
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abZQ7_0hQsnJuM00
House Oversight member Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) called Fauci a 'coward' and suggested the 81 year old was retiring to avoid GOP scrutiny should they take over the House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dgRY_0hQsnJuM00
Republicans have clashed with Fauci over masking, travel orders, lockdowns, school closures, and the origins of the pandemic 

Republican Rep. James Comer, who will chair the House Oversight Committee if Republicans take the House, tweeted that 'Retirement can't shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight.'

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), an Oversight member who knows something about investigatory power, having refused to testify before the House Select Jan. 6th Committee, Tweeted that Fauci 'is conveniently resigning from his position in December before House Republicans have an opportunity to hold him accountable for destroying our country over these past three years. This guy is a coward,' he added.

'Make no mistake, my colleagues and I will hold Dr. Fauci accountable whether or not he remains in public office,' he added.

'While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring,' Fauci said in a statement. 'After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field.

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told Fauci to preserve records, suggesting a detailed probe.

'Preserve your records and don't delete any emails. A time of reckoning will come,' he wrote. 'We will see you in January,' tweeted Nehls, a Trump loyalist.

Fauci, 81, let NIAID for 38 years, and had a major role contending with pandemics such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika, and other threats.

The AIDS crisis in particular put him in the national spotlight, but but the global COVID-19 pandemic made Fauci a household name, as well as a target of Trump and many of his Republican supporters.

Critics blamed Fauci for some of the initial missteps, and blasted him for changing government guidance on responding to the pandemic, on topics such as masking, travel, school closures and 'lockdowns,' and vaccines.

Fauci sometimes drew public ire for calling for people to refrain from public activities and movements as the virus and a series of variants continued to spread. Fauci has said he updated guidance as new research and information became available.

After becoming the face of the administration's covid response, he sometimes clashed with Trump and White House officials who wanted to engineer a quick reopening.

Even when he was pushed out of decision-making, he was able to use his media platform to call for continued social distancing.

He became the subject of angry 'fire Fauci' campaigns even as got held up as a resistance figure with 'honk for Fauci' signs during the Trump administration.

Fauci took pains to avoid criticizing Trump publicly during his administration in many of his public comments.

He got a security detail after receiving threats.

Lawmakers who have tried to go after Fauci have sometimes found that he has the ability to punch back.

When Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) demanded he reveal information on his financial holdings and $434,000 taxpayer salary that is already disclosed, Fauci told him: 'You're so misinformed, it's extraordinary.'

Then he got got on a hot mic saying: 'What a moron.'

Mary Ackley
4d ago

To Late!! Fauci and his Democrat/Communist Co-horts already "deleted" all of the evidence, just like Hillary did.

MrNoLimits
4d ago

Tony’s gonna blame it on his old age or Trump.. People like Tony don’t know how to take responsibility.

Bill
3d ago

I am just here to read the anti Fauci posts from people who barely made it through 7th grade science

