Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield announced as Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for Week 1 ahead of Sam Darnold... setting up huge revenge match against his former team Cleveland

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

It is a new era in Charlotte as the Panthers announced former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as their starter.

Mayfield was traded from the Dawg Pound in the offseason for a conditional -- fourth or fifth round -- 2024 draft pick.

The former No. 1 overall pick will face his former team in a storyline only the NFL could produce.

Baker Mayfield will have extra motivation to perform in his first game for the Carolina Panthers

Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule detailed the franchise-changing decision on Monday.

'When we started the process, we said we were looking at three things,' Rhule said.

'No. 1, mastery of the offense; No. 2, situational football excellence; and No. 3, moving the ball and getting guys involved.

'Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.'

The former first overall pick beat out Sam Darnold (left) in another blow to the ex-Jets QB

Mayfield played four seasons with the Browns, with his last being his least effective. The former Sooner threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in while batting a shoulder injury.

Last season's starter Sam Darnold will be Mayfield's immediate back up followed by P.J. Walker.

Carolina and Cleveland face off September 11 at Bank of America Stadium with Jacoby Brissett certain to start following Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett will be a constant threat to Mayfield in the opener

