ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Hilary Duff smiles after an early dinner with husband Matthew Koma and their two daughters Mae and Banks in LA

By Deirdre Simonds, Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Hilary Duff looked every inch the doting mom as she carried her youngest daughter Mae James after a family dinner with her husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles.

Following a meal with her spouse, baby girl, one, and three-year-old Banks Violet, the Lizzie McGuire actress, 32, flashed a bright smile while rocking a burgundy tank top and light grey jeans.

She completed her casual ensemble with a white and gold belt, Birkenstocks, a few layered necklaces, a metallic crossbody bag and hoop earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cdaM_0hQslqWZ00
Beaming: Hilary Duff looked every inch the doting mom as she carried her youngest daughter Mae James after a family dinner with her husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles

The How I Met Your Father star let her blonde hair cascade down in loose waves over her shoulders as she walked back to her car.

Meanwhile, her man wore a charcoal grey t-shirt under an orange flannel shirt as well as a baseball cap and pair of white sneakers.

Little Mae was styled in a burnt orange outfit while her big sister sported a yellow paisley dress and tennis shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueHOo_0hQslqWZ00
Family time: Following a meal with her spouse, baby girl, one, and three-year-old Banks Violet, the Lizzie McGuire actress, 32, flashed a bright smile while rocking a burgundy tank top and light grey jeans

The singer's son Luca Cruz, ten, who she shares with Mike Comrie, did not appear to be present during the outing.

Duff is currently preparing to begin production on the second season of How I Met Your Father.

The program serves as a spinoff from the immensely popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 until 2014.

The actress currently stars as the series' main character, Sophie, a photographer looking for a long-term romantic partner.

Other cast members include Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa and Suraj Sharma, with Kim Cattrall serving as a narrator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvfTv_0hQslqWZ00
Staying busy: Duff is currently preparing to begin production on the second season of How I Met Your Father
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn4Zx_0hQslqWZ00
Making a point of it: Duff previously spoke about working on the program during an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she recalled that she chose not to watch any episodes of the older series while preparing to appear in the spin-off

How I Met Your Father initially premiered on the Hulu streaming platform on January 18, and its first season ran for a total of 10 episodes.

The program was met with mixed to negative reviews from critics, many of whom pointed out that the show relied heavily on nostalgia for appeal.

However, the show was renewed for a 20-episode second season this past February.

Duff spoke about working on the program during an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she recalled that she chose not to watch any episodes of the older series while preparing to appear in the new program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzlAO_0hQslqWZ00
Future release: How I Met Your Father's second run of episodes has not been given a scheduled release date as of yet

'I made a conscious choice not to rewatch it, not to have the pressure of trying to emulate anything because it’s very much its own show,' she said.

She then expressed that the new program would be able to stand on its own against the legacy that was left by How I Met Your Mother.

'I think the writers of our show did such a good job of putting in little gems that are going to excite the fans that love the original but send us on our own journey,' she said.

How I Met Your Father's second run of episodes has not been given a scheduled release date as of yet.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
Page Six

Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo

Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view.  “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday.  “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Celebrates 14th Birthday Onstage With Dad Gavin Rossdale: Watch

There are benefits to having rockstar parents. For example, you get a packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago to sing to you when you turn 14. Such was the case for Zuma Rossdale, the middle child of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. Though Zuma celebrated his birthday the weekend before Wednesday’s Bush concert in Chi-Town, Gavin, 56, kept the party going by bringing out Zuma and his younger brother, Apollo Rossdale. “If you would do me the honor,” Gavin said in the video obtained by TMZ, “I want to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for [Zuma] … I want to bring him out here and celebrate with you. It would make it special for him.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'Yo, Sly Your Girl's An Airhead': Mama Stallone 'Never Gelled' With Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone’s mother once begged him not to make Jennifer Flavin his third wife, Radar has learned.Jackie Stallone, who passed away in September 2020 at 98, was never scared to keep quiet about her distaste for most of her son’s women.“I’m tired of long-legged airheads,” Sly’s mother once said of Flavin when the then 23-year-old model was first dating her son. “California is filled with them – airheads looking for a place to land.” “She’s pretty, but I like a mind,” Jackie Stallone continued. “She can be grateful that Sly made her a model. He’s made more models than the...
Outsider.com

John Wayne Gave Michael Caine Brutally Honest Advice About Being Famous

When it comes to celebrities, there is no shortage of icons as the list is cemented on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But every once in a while, there is a star that transcends time, appearing to be larger than Hollywood itself. One of those celebrities was none other than John Wayne himself. Although known for his tough exterior, the actor loved the world of filmmaking and starring on the silver screen. Showcasing his talents in over 150 films and television shows, Wayne seemed to influence Hollywood as he eventually landed an Academy Award for his acting in True Grit. While passing away in 1979, The Duke continues to thrill fans as fellow actors like Michael Caine remembered his time with the late star.
Daily Mail

Remember her? Hey Dad..! actress Rachael Beck stuns in sheer blouse as she attends The Phantom of the Opera premiere in Sydney after taking hiatus from acting to raise her children

Rachael Beck was back in the spotlight on Friday night. The 51-year-old actress, who is best known for her starring role on the 1980s sitcom Hey Dad..! as Samantha Kelly, attended The Phantom of the Opera premiere at the Sydney Opera House. She looked chic in a sheer, white blouse...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person

Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest. The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Posts Childhood Pic With a Message for Her Late Mother

Even before her marriage to singer Eddie Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli made a name for herself as a top talent in Hollywood. He acted in shows like One Day at a Time, Touched by an Angel, and Hot in Cleveland. During that time, she also landed two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. That doesn’t even include the numerous shows she hosted for the Food Network. Proving her skills on and off the screen, Bertinelli is also a mother to Wolfgang Van Halen. Never forgetting her past, the actress recently shared an intimate photo of her childhood, paying tribute to the woman who raised her.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jason Rembert Unveils First Aliétte Resort Collection

“I’m so happy that I’m in this place,” Aliétte designer and Hollywood stylist Jason Rembert said during a preview of his first resort collection. Approaching the collection, the designer wanted to offer feelings of joy and fun, as seen through resort’s glam embroideries, party-ready silhouettes and rich red, blue and metallic colorways.  “I’m so happy that that color is important to me,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I work with so many amazing women who help and guide me. It’s not only the women who I style — it’s women I work with as a designer, as a stylist —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

560K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy