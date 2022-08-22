Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
Health officials: Additional polio samples found in New York state
Four wastewater samples collected in Sullivan County in July and August contained the polio virus as officials urge people who are not vaccinated for the virus to do so, state health officials on Friday said. The samples are linked to a paralytic case of polio previously found in an unvaccinated...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul calls remote learning 'a mistake' and plans for a review of pandemic's impact on women
New York state will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the workplace as studies have shown a widening of the income gap with men more than two years since the start of the public health crisis. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the review, calling the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says New York's abortion rights will attract employers
Throughout the summer, Gov. Kathy Hochul has made a public pitch to employers in states that have enacted laws restricting abortion: Bring your business to New York. It's a proposal that comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent abortion policy back to the states. The aftermath has created a patchwork of abortion laws across the country. Some states have moved to limit or completely outlaw the procedure, while others have moved to strengthen access.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York school officials plan focus on learning loss
The vast majority of school district officials across the state plan to use federal pandemic relief money to help them focus on the effect learning loss and interrupted classroom instruction has had on students, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the New York State School Boards Association. The data...
nystateofpolitics.com
Assembly Republicans want to protect shooting sports in schools
Republicans in the state Assembly announced legislation on Friday meant to protect shooting sports offered by schools in New York over concerns the programs conflict with recent gun laws. The measure, backed by Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, is meant to clarify language from the gun laws approved in July to have...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks
Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
nystateofpolitics.com
As Latino vote rises in New York, advocates call for engagement
Latino voters are making up an increasingly larger slice of the voting public in New York, and political campaigns that ignore them do so at their peril. The influence of Latino voters is only expected to increase, too, in the coming years as more of these New Yorkers reach the age of 18.
nystateofpolitics.com
DiNapoli: Agriculture among the 'most resilient' during pandemic
New York's agriculture sector paid out nearly $1 billion in wages and generated an estimated $3.3 billion in gross domestic product last year -- making it one of the most resilient areas of the state's economy during the pandemic, according to a report released on Wednesday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office.
nystateofpolitics.com
Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
nystateofpolitics.com
After primaries, Working Families Party looks to November
The Working Families Party expects its progressive message will resonant with voters when they head to the polls this November. And the primary results for a handful of key state Senate and congressional races in New York provide a potential roadmap for future WFP successes, but also a mixed bag where their candidates came up short.
nystateofpolitics.com
Reporter roundtable discusses NY congressional primaries
There is a lot to unpack from Tuesday’s primaries, so Capital Tonight convened a reporter roundtable, featuring Capital Tonight’s Nick Reisman and the state capitol reporter for the New York Post, Zack Williams. They joined host Susan Arbetter to breakdown the results of the state’s second summertime primary.
nystateofpolitics.com
AG James: Google makes changes to abortion services search
State Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday applauded Alphabet Inc.'s move to make changes to search results on Google in order to better direct users to abortion services. James' office had previously urged the company to make the changes after search results led people to pregnancy crisis centers that do...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York leaders cheer Biden's student loan plan
President Joe Biden's decision to provide student debt relief was cheered Wednesday by New York higher education leaders and state lawmakers even as some advocacy organizations called for his administration to do more. Biden's move will affect student loan debt of up to $10,000 in federal loans for borrowers who...
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis shows low turnout in New York's August primary
An advocacy organization called for opening up New York's primary elections to voters who are not registered in either major party after Tuesday's elections in which 7.9 million people were eligible to cast ballots. The total number of people who voted on Tuesday accounted for less than 16% of the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Why New York's House races could be pivotal this November
For a decade, New York's 19th congressional district in the Hudson Valley has been a closely watched battleground seat. It lies outside large media markets, is home to rural areas, exurban communities and small cities. It has a mix of Democrats, Republicans and independents. It's a perfect test kitchen for...
nystateofpolitics.com
Langworthy on Southern Tier voters: 'They don’t want bombast'
The race for the new NY-23 was Carl Paladino’s to lose, and he did. On Wednesday, the bombastic businessman and candidate in the primary for NY-23 conceded to his opponent, Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy. In November, Langworthy will go on to challenge Democrat Max Della Pia for the...
nystateofpolitics.com
'I always play by the rules,' Hochul says reflecting on her first year in office
On the one-year anniversary of her ascension to New York's highest office, Gov. Kathy Hochul sat down with Capital Tonight host Susan Arbetter, who questioned her on a wide-range of topics including her pandemic powers, and the upcoming COVID review she has requested. Hochul is also a candidate running for...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Parolees facing new charges should be detained
Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Capital Tonight interview Wednesday did not rule out using the state's authority to detain a person on parole facing new charges. Hochul last week ordered a 55-year-old New York City man back into custody after he was accused of putting a Bronx resident into a coma following an unprovoked attack last week. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark charged Bui Van Phu with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Both are misdemeanors and not eligible for bail.
