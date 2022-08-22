Read full article on original website
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens at the Minnesota State Fair overnight?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. As many as a quarter-million people a day show up at the Minnesota...
Paul Huttner delivers his annual State Fair forecast ahead of Thursday's opening
ListenPaul Huttner delivers his annual state fair forecast ahead of Thursday's opening. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer previewed the weather forecast ahead of the Minnesota State Fair with chief meteorologist Paul Huttner. Click the audio player above to listen to the full episode. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on...
Summery weekend ahead; Twin Cities' drought persists
What a difference a year can make in weather. Just 1 year ago, 99% of Minnesota was abnormally dry or in drought. We were near the peak of one of the worst droughts on record in Minnesota. Fast-forward to this week. 80% of Minnesota is not in drought mode this...
Scattered rain and thunderstorms developing through this evening
Keep an eye on the radar today. In fact, check out our brand new interactive radar on the MPR weather page while you’re at it. The image below from 1:10 p.m. shows scattered showers favoring western Wisconsin. You can pan and zoom our radar to see precipitation at your location, across all of Minnesota, and beyond.
Minnesota State Fair Weather Quiz 2022
It’s time once again to test how much you know about Minnesota weather and climate. Cathy Wurzer and Mark Seeley presented the annual Minnesota State Fair Weather Quiz Event live at the fair and on air Thursday. Listen to the recording above and play along or test your knowledge in our digital version below!
Fair fans flock through the gates as Minnesota State Fair begins its 12-day run
Crowds started filling the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, as the fair begins its 12-day run. Whether they're there to exhibit livestock, catch a concert or try some of the dozens of new food and drink concoctions, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Minnesota State Fair's new butter carver prepares to create 'dairy' good art
As the rest of Minnesota prepares for two weeks in the sun at the State Fair, Gerry Kulzer is preparing his parka, gloves and carving tools. He’ll be spending the fair in a 40-degree cooler, carving a new larger-than-life sculpture every day — in butter. And he couldn’t be more excited.
Minnesota angler catches fresh water jellyfish on camera
A St. Cloud resident caught freshwater jellyfish on camera during a recent fishing trip Monday on Leech Lake near Walker, Minn. To pass the time waiting for his friend to arrive, James Hofmann decided he’d cast a line out and see if he could spot anything. “It was early...
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to the DNR fish after the State Fair is over?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. You may have seen MPR News' Tim Nelson on Twitter this week, posting...
As Minnesota State Fair returns, have we seen 'peak fair'?
The Great Minnesota Get Together will start getting together Thursday, in what's shaping up to be the first full-scale state fair since the start of the pandemic. Before COVID, attendance reached a record in 2019, topping 2.1 million. The fair's growth had become a veritable end-of-summer ritual. But now —...
COVID trends are mostly flat, but proceed with caution
Caution signs are yellow, and so is much of this week’s “Community Level” assessment map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — at least for Minnesota. In addition, while this week’s data on case rates and wastewater are mostly continuing on a high plateau, COVID-related hospitalizations increased a bit over the past week. COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, are trending down after a peak in July.
Based on the data, here are the lower traffic days to visit the State Fair
If you’re planning your trip to the Great Get-Together, the data suggests that the crowds will be slightly smaller on the first Thursday of the State Fair. On average, the first Thursday tends to draw about 106,988 people. For the full 12-day run of the State Fair, that day averages the lowest attendance, according to data from the Minnesota State Fair compiled by MPR News.
Minnesota students continue to see pandemic impacts to math and reading
New state test data released Thursday, shows the majority of Minnesota students are below state proficiency standards in math, and just over half are proficient in reading — a sharp decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just under 52 percent of students met or exceeded reading standards...
Minnesota set to become 'abortion access island' in the Midwest, but for whom?
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Do you have an experience to share related to new abortion laws in your state? ProPublica reporters want to...
Making the Get-Together great for everyone: State Fair focused on addressing accessibility
Joshua Straub has cerebral palsy and is a full time wheelchair user. He has been to the Minnesota State Fair a few times, but says he feels like the fairgrounds have aged and not always kept up with ADA regulations. Some spaces are more difficult than others to access for...
Free skin cancer screenings, sun safety teachings at the State Fair
Don’t forget to apply sunscreen when you head out to enjoy the Minnesota State Fair. Minnesota ranked third among states with the highest rate of melanoma, one form of skin cancer, according to a study released last month by QuoteWizard. From 2015-2019, 35 skin cancer cases were reported in Minnesota for every 100,000 people — a whopping 13 percent increase in cases from 2015-2019.
As surplus sits, governor candidates diverge on taxes
As it currently stands, a considerable surplus will be at the disposal of DFL Gov. Tim Walz or his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as the winner of their race crafts a two-year budget proposal for the Legislature to consider next year. Tax revenue continues to outpace projections and much of...
'Guyana Night' celebrates one of Minnesota's growing Caribbean populations
When Trevor Samaroo first started the non-profit group Minnesota Guyana Day a few years ago, there weren’t many events that focused on Guyanese culture. As a child of one of the first waves of Caribbean immigrants to come to Minnesota, Samaroo grew up watching his dad create spaces for Caribbean families to gather together. He knew he wanted to do the same.
High school athletes' new sponsorship options kick up debate among coaches
At the start of a new high school sports season in Minnesota teams hold tryouts, scrimmages, and first games. For a few of Minnesota’s best-known players, there is a new opportunity to make money. In June, the Minnesota State High School League approved guidance that allows students to sign...
Jill Schurtz named new leader of State Board of Investment
Minnesota’s investment board has a new executive director to keep watch over a $125 billion portfolio. Jill Schurtz was selected Wednesday to succeed Mansco Perry III, who will retire this fall. Schurtz was the sole finalist brought forward by a search committee. She has led the St. Paul Teachers...
