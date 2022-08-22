ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summery weekend ahead; Twin Cities' drought persists

What a difference a year can make in weather. Just 1 year ago, 99% of Minnesota was abnormally dry or in drought. We were near the peak of one of the worst droughts on record in Minnesota. Fast-forward to this week. 80% of Minnesota is not in drought mode this...
Scattered rain and thunderstorms developing through this evening

Keep an eye on the radar today. In fact, check out our brand new interactive radar on the MPR weather page while you’re at it. The image below from 1:10 p.m. shows scattered showers favoring western Wisconsin. You can pan and zoom our radar to see precipitation at your location, across all of Minnesota, and beyond.
Minnesota State Fair Weather Quiz 2022

It’s time once again to test how much you know about Minnesota weather and climate. Cathy Wurzer and Mark Seeley presented the annual Minnesota State Fair Weather Quiz Event live at the fair and on air Thursday. Listen to the recording above and play along or test your knowledge in our digital version below!
Minnesota angler catches fresh water jellyfish on camera

A St. Cloud resident caught freshwater jellyfish on camera during a recent fishing trip Monday on Leech Lake near Walker, Minn. To pass the time waiting for his friend to arrive, James Hofmann decided he’d cast a line out and see if he could spot anything. “It was early...
As Minnesota State Fair returns, have we seen 'peak fair'?

The Great Minnesota Get Together will start getting together Thursday, in what's shaping up to be the first full-scale state fair since the start of the pandemic. Before COVID, attendance reached a record in 2019, topping 2.1 million. The fair's growth had become a veritable end-of-summer ritual. But now —...
COVID trends are mostly flat, but proceed with caution

Caution signs are yellow, and so is much of this week’s “Community Level” assessment map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — at least for Minnesota. In addition, while this week’s data on case rates and wastewater are mostly continuing on a high plateau, COVID-related hospitalizations increased a bit over the past week. COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, are trending down after a peak in July.
Based on the data, here are the lower traffic days to visit the State Fair

If you’re planning your trip to the Great Get-Together, the data suggests that the crowds will be slightly smaller on the first Thursday of the State Fair. On average, the first Thursday tends to draw about 106,988 people. For the full 12-day run of the State Fair, that day averages the lowest attendance, according to data from the Minnesota State Fair compiled by MPR News.
Free skin cancer screenings, sun safety teachings at the State Fair

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen when you head out to enjoy the Minnesota State Fair. Minnesota ranked third among states with the highest rate of melanoma, one form of skin cancer, according to a study released last month by QuoteWizard. From 2015-2019, 35 skin cancer cases were reported in Minnesota for every 100,000 people — a whopping 13 percent increase in cases from 2015-2019.
As surplus sits, governor candidates diverge on taxes

As it currently stands, a considerable surplus will be at the disposal of DFL Gov. Tim Walz or his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as the winner of their race crafts a two-year budget proposal for the Legislature to consider next year. Tax revenue continues to outpace projections and much of...
'Guyana Night' celebrates one of Minnesota's growing Caribbean populations

When Trevor Samaroo first started the non-profit group Minnesota Guyana Day a few years ago, there weren’t many events that focused on Guyanese culture. As a child of one of the first waves of Caribbean immigrants to come to Minnesota, Samaroo grew up watching his dad create spaces for Caribbean families to gather together. He knew he wanted to do the same.
High school athletes' new sponsorship options kick up debate among coaches

At the start of a new high school sports season in Minnesota teams hold tryouts, scrimmages, and first games. For a few of Minnesota’s best-known players, there is a new opportunity to make money. In June, the Minnesota State High School League approved guidance that allows students to sign...
Jill Schurtz named new leader of State Board of Investment

Minnesota’s investment board has a new executive director to keep watch over a $125 billion portfolio. Jill Schurtz was selected Wednesday to succeed Mansco Perry III, who will retire this fall. Schurtz was the sole finalist brought forward by a search committee. She has led the St. Paul Teachers...
