Darlington Man Arrested For 2nd OWI in Shullsburg
A man from Darlington was arrested on a drunk driving charge Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 36 year old Mario Amaya-Baca of Darlington was arrested around 9pm on Highway 11 in Shullsburg for a second offense of OWI. Amaya-Baca was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charge and released.
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Boscobel man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
A Boscobel man will spend seven and a half years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in the La Crosse area. 31-year-old Wesley Dollar of Boscobel was sentenced on Wednesday to 7.5 years for first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a felon, and bail jumping. In December, when Dollar was free on bond, drove through a Holmen neighborhood and fired one round into a house, using a high-powered rifle. One person was injured in the incident.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Browntown Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Green County Deputies responded to Cadiz Township for a report of a domestic dispute around 10 PM on Wednesday night. The investigation resulted in 28-year-old Dylan Riggle, of Browntown, being arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property falling under the Wisconsin Domestic Abuse laws. Riggle was jailed pending his initial court appearance or posting of his bond.
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say
DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time later and took them into custody without incident.
Rural Dubuque woman assaulted 4 deputies and 3 hospital staff members
20 year old Zoie Brimmer was arrested around 8 am on Tuesday at MercyOne in Dubuque on a warrant of assault on persons in certain occupations with injury, assault, and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Dubuque deputies responded to Brimmer’s residence around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare check. Brimmer then assaulted deputies while they attempted to take her into custody and assaulted additional deputies and nurses while at MercyOne.
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Man Arrested For Disturbance In Mineral Point
Authorities with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a disturbance in the City of Mineral Point Wednesday around 8:30pm. An Iowa County Deputy assisted a Mineral Point Police Officer to the scene. As a result, Gualberto Gutierrez of Mineral Point was arrested for Domestic Battery. Gutierrez was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he remains in custody and awaiting a court appearance.
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive.
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stabbing brother during argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rakim Beck, 24, has been found guilty of domestic battery after attacking his brother with a knife. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Beck attacked his brother after an argument on April 18, resulting in multiple wounds and hospitalization. Beck was found guilty of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery […]
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the […]
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
Two Vehicle Crash In Platteville Injures Three People
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Platteville Wednesday morning. According to the Platteville Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:20am at the intersection of Eastside Road and Business Highway 151. The three persons who were injured were taken to Southwest Health for treatment of their injuries. No other information was available. Assisting at the scene were Southwest Health EMS and the Platteville Fire Department.
