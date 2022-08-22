Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Emotional Dysregulation, Anyway?
Emotional dysregulation is the inability to manage the intensity or duration of emotional responses. Many who struggle with emotional dysregulation have histories of emotional invalidation in childhood. Existing research correlates higher incidences of emotional dysregulation with cPTSD and BPD. Impulsive and compulsive behaviors are correlated with emotional dsyregulation. When we...
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Medical News Today
What to know about avoidant personality disorder
Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain
Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
My husband chased an imaginary dog – I put it down to his age but it was sign of killer disease
IT’S the leading cause of death in British women, and the second biggest killer of men. Around 944,000 people are thought to be living with dementia in the UK, and charities warn that number is set to breach the million mark in the next three years. But experts warn...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
MindBodyGreen
I Suffered From Unexplained Exhaustion & Weight Gain—Until I Was Diagnosed With Hashimoto's Disease
While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In mindbodygreen's series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
