Elon Musk subpoenas ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in battle with social media giant – despite his previous support

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 4 days ago
ELON Musk has subpoenaed ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the latest saga with the social media giant.

The move comes after Musk asked a judge to toss a Twitter lawsuit over his effort to cancel his $44billion buyout of the company.

Elon Musk has subpoenaed ex-Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Credit: Reuters
Jack Dorsey will be asked to reveal what information he has regarding active bots and spam accounts on Twitter Credit: Reuters

Dorsey will be asked to reveal what information he has regarding the accurate measure of active bots and spam accounts on the platform.

Musk's legal team will hope Dorsey's testimony will help bolster their complaints about the number of fake accounts on the platform, which caused the billionaire tech mogul to back out of his deal.

The ex-Twitter head honcho previously supported Musk's move to buy the social media platform, saying that if anyone were to run Twitter: “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

The Tesla CEO and Twitter will face off in court on October 17, which will decide whether Musk is forced to follow through on the $44billion acquisition of the company to which he agreed.

During the pretrial phase, Judge Kathaleen McCormick signed a court order demanding Musk's text messages from an undisclosed time period.

Musk's inner circle, including former PayPal co-founder David Sacks and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya, were also asked to turn over text messages about Twitter.

Unsealed documents from a defamation lawsuit against Musk reveal that the billionaire will often change, wipe, or destroy his cell phones as a matter of security.

Musk has argued that Twitter skimped on turning user data over to him before being "hoodwinked" into buying the company.

While the Tesla CEO called on Twitter for more data, the company began to have reservations that he would use the data to build a competing app if the deal broke.

Meanwhile, employees have lost respect for Twitter executives who let the dog catch the car and accepted Musk's terms.

Twitter's executive team is led by CEO Parag Agrawal, who took over after founder Dorsey stepped down last November.

Musk's offer of $44billion dollars was 38 percent above the market value of the company before Musk first bought into Twitter in April.

Agrawal and the rest of the team shared a "fiduciary duty" to act in the interest of the shareholders and company.

Musk backed out of his billion-dollar Twitter purchases after saying that statements regarding how many users of the platform are bots are misleading.

The Twitter CEO previously said that analysis has found that fake profiles make up “well under” five percent of Twitter users and claims external analysis of the figures wouldn't be possible.

However, Musk disputes this and thinks the number of fake accounts is far higher.

Bots weren't the only reason that Musk stopped the purchase.

He claims that Twitter wasn't running its business how he expected as the acquisition was closing.

