Read full article on original website
Debbie Pesola
4d ago
He’s around Detroit Lakes a lot. His fiancé lives in Fargo. I have numerous friends with pictures with him. They all say he is super nice.
Reply(1)
5
Related
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Washington Examiner
Woke policies are destroying Minnesota
Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s $155K Iowa farmhouse after he suffers horrific stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz owns a modest $155,000 Iowa farmhouse, as the former host is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke. The Sun can exclusively reveal Frank, 58, bought his Iowa farmhouse for $130,000 back on May 14, 2010. The 1,660 square-foot farmhouse sits on .79 acres...
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
Man drove his family all night to make his brother's wedding after American Airlines booked them on a flight to a different country then canceled their replacement
After booking a flight from Seattle to Vermont, the passenger was surprised to receive an email asking to prepare for his "upcoming trip to Canada."
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
nativenewsonline.net
Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million
Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Lashes out at Media, Says 'Journalism May Be Dead'
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has appeared in plenty of headlines recently, so it isn't a surprise that his views on the media would skew to the negative. But according to a recent post on his Instagram, it isn't only about coverage of him and his family. It's also about how locals in Alaska feel about it all.
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 11