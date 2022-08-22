ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 108

Comments / 11

Debbie Pesola
4d ago

He’s around Detroit Lakes a lot. His fiancé lives in Fargo. I have numerous friends with pictures with him. They all say he is super nice.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Washington Examiner

Woke policies are destroying Minnesota

Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state

American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Movie Stars#The Movies#Television#Cloquet
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
People

Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
STILLWATER, MN
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million

Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
UPI News

Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
JACKSON, MI
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy