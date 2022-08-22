Read full article on original website
B Hoak
4d ago
I can't find this building ANYWHERE IN THE 3rd world City, therefore it doesn't exist! WOW MUST BE PROUD TO LIE IP A STORM!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants Developers to Convert Downtown Office Space to Apartments
WW has learned Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is crafting a city ordinance that would incentivize owners and developers of vacant office space downtown to convert those buildings to modestly priced apartments. A copy of the draft ordinance obtained by WW proposes that the city waive development fees if...
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers
Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
kykn.com
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire
Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is There Buried Treasure Under Portland, Oregon?
A little under two hours from where Mikey Walsh and his motley crew of treasure-hunting friends struck gold in Astoria back in 1985, there may be more treasure to be found in Oregon still. Per a report from Atlas Obscura, there’s apparently a pretty convincing argument based on a treasure...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Middle Eastern Festival
Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bestofthenorthwest.com
Steamboat Landing, Washougal
Tucked on the edge of the Columbia River there is a narrow strip of land between SR14 and the river. As you head to or from the Gorge area, dive off the highway as you pass through Washougal and follow the signs to Steamboat Landing. It is a small little park mostly visited by locals but offers spectacular views of the river. Plans are in the works to do further improvements to the infrastructure and especially closer to the marina, but at the moment, you might enjoy heading out onto the pier and taking advantage of the seats placed looking out towards the river. A great place to go fishing, take photos, or just sit and enjoy a cup of coffee from one of the nearby coffee shops. There is an under-the-highway pedestrian underpass that connects downtown to the park. The park does have restroom facilities, but not much else. Paths connect the park to the marina a little further west, which make it a popular place to bring a bicycle or go for a run. While in Washougal, it is always fun to stop by the Pendleton Woolen Mill Outlet store and perhaps take advantage of a tour of the facility.
northeastoregonnow.com
Beef Northwest Feeders Expands Footprint With Carlton Farms
Beef Northwest Feeders (Beef NW), a family-owned cattle operation headquartered in North Powder, has purchased family-owned Carlton Farms in Yamhill County. “We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses,” said Julian Garcia, Beef NW’s CEO. “Their commitment to quality, customers, and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture.”
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
KXL
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
Helping pets pass across the “Rainbow Bridge” with Dove Lewis
It'll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in Portland, to honor any pets we lost.
Comments / 4