San Antonio, TX

FRI 2022: Top tweets from the big show

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There's so much to see and do at conferences. So many educational sessions, networking opportunities and exhibitor booths. It's impossible to do it all. If you're worried you missed something at the show, check out some of the tweets from #FR12022, the IAFC and many conference-goers. And if you couldn't attend the show, FOMO no more. These tweets will get you up to speed.
IAFC Fire Chiefs of the Year honored at Fire-Rescue International

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), in partnership with Pierce Manufacturing Inc., today announced the 2022 IAFC Fire Chief of the Year honorees during its annual Fire-Rescue International conference. Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year: Marshall Turbeville of the Northern Sonoma Fire Protection District...
