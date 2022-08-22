Read full article on original website
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
GoLocalProv
A New Mexican Restaurant Has Opened in Providence
A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Providence. La Piñata, which also has a location on Main Street in Warren, has arrived at 1455 Westminster Street in the city. The restaurant documented getting its new location ready on Facebook, writing on August 3, “Hola Federal Hill-Armory — we are almost ready, amigos!”
rimonthly.com
Sip and Savor Every Weekend in September at Beer Garden City
No one ever wants to say so long to summer, but we’re of the opinion that doing so with an ice-cold beer in hand helps it go down a little bit easier. That’s why we’re planning to spend a few of our dwindling sun-soaked evenings at Beer Garden City, a.k.a. the iconic Cranston shopping destination’s picturesque weekly beer garden event by the gazebo. Featuring a rotating selection of the state’s finest beer purveyors and delicious app offerings from Avvio Ristorante, the festivities will kick off Labor Day weekend and return every Friday through Sunday (plus Labor Day!) in September. The family and pup-friendly events will also offer fun yard games (think: giant Jenga and corn hole) as well as live tunes from talented local musicians. As an added perk, Friday evenings will feature charcuterie workshops from the Perfect Parcel, so you can refine your beer and cheese pairing skills.
providencedailydose.com
Honeybird Is Now Open
The wait is over. Anyone craving a taste of modern southern cooking can now head to Honeybird, the converted gas station just over the Henderson Bridge in East Providence. For now, they are serving dinner four evenings a week. According to their Instagram, “. Fried chicken, baked oysters and catfish...
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
Turnto10.com
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal
(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Folk Festival has a lot to offer this Sunday
The Americana, folk and singer-songwriter community in Rhode Island is vast. There are numerous musicians that have the ability to serenade listeners with just their voice and a guitar in their hands. There are also numerous bands bringing a similar sensation with various string instruments often backed up by a rhythm section. The Rhode Island Folk Festival will be once again celebrating this community at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on August 28 from 12 noon to 6pm. It’s a free all ages event that features three stages of music, a songwriter workshop, a variety of crafts & food and more.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
middletownri.com
Always Be Aware Of Your Surroundings At The Beach
Second and Third beaches are among the best places anywhere to enjoy the sun, surf and fun of Middletown. But beach staff reminds everyone to always be aware of their surroundings, no matter your ability. #MiddletownRI.
insideedition.com
Bachelorette Party Discovers People Living in Basement of Rhode Island Airbnb
A bachelorette party got the surprise of their life when they found people living in the basement of an Airbnb they were renting. The sister of the bride says she rented the home in Providence for eight friends, assuming they would have the house to themselves. The group was having a great time until they heard a door knob rattle. Fearing it was a burglar, the friends called 911. The police later determined the people were legitimate tenants. The friends were able to get a refund from Airbnb.
everettindependent.com
Stop & Shop Store in Everett Closes After 21 Years in Business
The Stop & Shop supermarket in Everett has closed its doors after 21 years at the busy Revere Beach Parkway location. “It’s a sad day,” said Store Manager Glen Sanford last Thursday, Aug. 14, the final day of operations. “We were the only supermarket in Everett besides McKinnon’s.”
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Goes Up for Sale
Big Value Outlet in Dartmouth has decided what to do with the legendary coin-operated horse that has sat in front of the store for decades. Questions about the horse have lingered since the store announced it was going out of business after more than 30 years on Dartmouth Street. I'm...
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
WCVB
Block Island resort temporarily loses liquor, entertainment licenses after fights
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Convention Center Authority inks deal with new rights owner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority finalized a deal with the new owner of the naming rights of the former “Dunkin’ Donuts Center” Thursday. Daniel McConaghy, the authority’s director, told ABC 6 News that the deal was finalized during the latest executive...
WPRI
Top Scoops winners are announced!
Today on the show, Brendan announced who the winners were in the Top Scoops ice cream contest that has been going on all summer. Thanks to all who nominated, voted and most importantly tasted during The Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022 ballot, a chance to crown the best local ice cream shops!
rimonthly.com
The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine
On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
nbcboston.com
Fire in Pawtucket Leaves Multiple Businesses Damaged
A fire Tuesday night in Pawtucket, Rhode Island has left several businesses damaged, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The fire is believed to have started at Maria's Breakfast and Lunch, which is on Smithfield Avenue. Crews responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the fire, which spread to the attic area of the building that's shared by a restaurant and hair salon.
