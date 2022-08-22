No one ever wants to say so long to summer, but we’re of the opinion that doing so with an ice-cold beer in hand helps it go down a little bit easier. That’s why we’re planning to spend a few of our dwindling sun-soaked evenings at Beer Garden City, a.k.a. the iconic Cranston shopping destination’s picturesque weekly beer garden event by the gazebo. Featuring a rotating selection of the state’s finest beer purveyors and delicious app offerings from Avvio Ristorante, the festivities will kick off Labor Day weekend and return every Friday through Sunday (plus Labor Day!) in September. The family and pup-friendly events will also offer fun yard games (think: giant Jenga and corn hole) as well as live tunes from talented local musicians. As an added perk, Friday evenings will feature charcuterie workshops from the Perfect Parcel, so you can refine your beer and cheese pairing skills.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO