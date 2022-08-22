Read full article on original website
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
As someone who is lukewarm about chocolate, the best way I can think to turn classic chocolate chip cookies into something I’m excited about is to merge it with a peanut butter cookie. Chewy, sweet peanut butter cookies that have just a touch of savory flavor are the perfect base for chocolate chips — it’s a marriage of flavors I whole-heartedly embrace.
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
I tried seven chocolate chip cookies including Aldi and Walmart – a classic won but the runner-up will save you cash
CHOCOLATE chip cookies are among the most popular sweets in the US. Oreo may be "milk's favorite cookie," but chocolate chips take the cake among Americans. Roughly 7billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the US each year, according to ASI Food Safety. And the majority of people in the...
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!
There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Why Cracker Barrel’s New Menu Item Upset Its Customers
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report isn’t a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol’ country home cookin’. Either way, Cracker Barrel is a business and wanted to expand its product and possibly its customer base by adding another option on the menu, so it added a popular choice as of recent years: plant-based sausage.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
