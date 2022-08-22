Read full article on original website
THE CARNEGIE’s SUITS THAT ROCK Will Move to Ovation This September
Benefiting local arts education, guests will be “On the Cover of the Rolling Stone”. Covington, KY – (Aug. 25, 2022) – The Carnegie is proud to announce that tickets for SUITS THAT ROCK, its signature annual fundraiser, are now on sale. New this year, the 15th annual...
Call for Submissions for TDW’s Home Brew Theatre 6
The Drama Workshop is now accepting submissions for Home Brew Theatre 6. Home Brew Theatre 6 will be staged at TDW’s Glenmore Playhouse one weekend only, January 20-22, 2023. Yep! January this season!!. Submissions will be accepted through 9/18/2022. Home Brew Theatre is TDW’s festival featuring short plays by...
Mahler’s RESURRECTION SYMPHONY On Sept. 24-25
May Festival Youth Chorus, Matthew Swanson, director. Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony is a transformative experience of liberating power, flowing from despair to reassurance. The May Festival Chorus, approaching its 150th anniversary, plus GRAMMY-winning mezzo-soprano Kelly O’Connor and the “pure, refined tone” (The New York Times) of soprano Joélle Harvey join Louis Langrée and the CSO for an epic 22/23 Season opener.
IT’S NOT A TRIP, IT’S A JOURNEY Runs Sept. 23-Oct. 9
Cast: Ariel Mary Ann as Willie, Angelique Archer as Frankie, A.J. Baldwin as Rain & Jasimine Bouldin as June. Please note that masks will be required for all audience members during the run of it’s not a trip it’s a journey. Read more about our health and safety policies.
Digital Lottery Available for HAMILTON! at Broadway in Cincinnati
A limited number of tickets to Hamilton at the Aronoff will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery opens tomorrow, August 26 at 10 a.m. and will close at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 1 for tickets to performances Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. Subsequent digital...
Cast Announced for BASKERVILLE at Beavercreek Community Theatre
Dr. Watson – Peter Wallace. For more information visit https://www.bctheatre.org.
Cincinnati Public Schools’ Middle School Jazz Combo to Perform at International Jazz Festival in Spain
The CPS Middle School Jazz Combo was the only student group invited to perform from the United States. Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) Middle School Jazz Combo will perform at the JAZZING Sant Andreu International Jazz Festival in Spain. The group, led by Dr. Isidore Rudnick, is the only student group from the United States invited to perform at the festival.
