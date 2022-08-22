The CPS Middle School Jazz Combo was the only student group invited to perform from the United States. Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) Middle School Jazz Combo will perform at the JAZZING Sant Andreu International Jazz Festival in Spain. The group, led by Dr. Isidore Rudnick, is the only student group from the United States invited to perform at the festival.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO