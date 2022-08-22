The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.

