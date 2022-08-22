August 25, 2022 - The public is invited to participate in two (identical) public hearings in September to learn about and provide input on St. Pete's upcoming redistricting process. The meeting will take place on Sept. 12 where there will be two (identical) public hearings held in Council Chambers at St. Petersburg City Hall. The first meeting will be at 9 a.m. and the second will be held at 5 p.m. Alternative maps have been developed and are being considered by the appointed Citizens Redistricting Commission, according to the city.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO