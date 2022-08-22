ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Batter up: Welch releases new Tropicana Field RFP

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has released the new request for proposals for firms vying to lead the redevelopment of turning the 86-acre Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District site into a thriving destination. In June, Welch announced he would restart the process, opening the floor once again to developers with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete

As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
Beach Beacon

County approves $75K for MLK Dream Big Parade

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have approved a $75,000 funding request from the MLK Dream Big Parade in St. Petersburg, despite a recommendation from the Tourist Development Council to deny it. Commissioner Rene Flowers championed the cause after both Visit St. Petersburg Clearwater staff and the TDC said no...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Key To The City#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Booker Creek Preservation#The Detroit Hotel#Kenwood
stpetecatalyst.com

Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies

The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
stpetecatalyst.com

Public to weigh in on redistricting plan

August 25, 2022 - The public is invited to participate in two (identical) public hearings in September to learn about and provide input on St. Pete's upcoming redistricting process. The meeting will take place on Sept. 12 where there will be two (identical) public hearings held in Council Chambers at St. Petersburg City Hall. The first meeting will be at 9 a.m. and the second will be held at 5 p.m. Alternative maps have been developed and are being considered by the appointed Citizens Redistricting Commission, according to the city.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
msn.com

3 pedestrians killed in Tampa Bay area crashes before sunrise Friday

SEMINOLE — Three pedestrians, including a 15-year-old boy, died before sunrise Friday in unrelated crashes across the Tampa Bay area, according to authorities. A 71-year-old man from Holiday was killed while trying to cross a Pasco southbound stretch of U.S. 19 at Mile Stretch Drive around 4:15 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150 drove into the intersection and struck the man, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The pickup had a green traffic signal at the time, according to troopers, who did not release the names of the people involved.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a small city in Florida with less than 7000 residents. The city covers an area of 5.3 square miles (13.8 square kilometres), with much of the area being water. People lived in Treasure Island from 300CE until 1528 when De Narváez arrived looking for gold. Sadly, many Native American peoples were killed or forced to leave during this invasion.
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Police Chief responds to criticism

Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater launches new campaign

August 24, 2022 - Visit St. Pete/Clearwater (VSPC), a destination marketing organization charged with promoting the region, has launched a new brand campaign inspired by the thriving art scene and year-round sunshine. The campaign, dubbed "Let's Shine," portrays experiences like kayaking through mangroves, visiting The Dalí museum, spotlighting the beaches, the trendy culinary and craft beer scene and biking on the Pinellas Trail. The new campaign will launch in markets throughout the Midwest, South, Northeast and Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy