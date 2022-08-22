Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
stpetecatalyst.com
Batter up: Welch releases new Tropicana Field RFP
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has released the new request for proposals for firms vying to lead the redevelopment of turning the 86-acre Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District site into a thriving destination. In June, Welch announced he would restart the process, opening the floor once again to developers with...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete
As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
County approves $75K for MLK Dream Big Parade
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have approved a $75,000 funding request from the MLK Dream Big Parade in St. Petersburg, despite a recommendation from the Tourist Development Council to deny it. Commissioner Rene Flowers championed the cause after both Visit St. Petersburg Clearwater staff and the TDC said no...
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
Tampa Bay Area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Bay Area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies
The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
cltampa.com
A literal tubular home is now for sale in St. Petersburg
A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay takes in 15 beagles from ‘horrific breeding facility’
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay opened its doors to 15 beagles as a part of a "historic operation" to rescue 4,000 dogs from a "mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns."
stpetecatalyst.com
Public to weigh in on redistricting plan
August 25, 2022 - The public is invited to participate in two (identical) public hearings in September to learn about and provide input on St. Pete's upcoming redistricting process. The meeting will take place on Sept. 12 where there will be two (identical) public hearings held in Council Chambers at St. Petersburg City Hall. The first meeting will be at 9 a.m. and the second will be held at 5 p.m. Alternative maps have been developed and are being considered by the appointed Citizens Redistricting Commission, according to the city.
msn.com
3 pedestrians killed in Tampa Bay area crashes before sunrise Friday
SEMINOLE — Three pedestrians, including a 15-year-old boy, died before sunrise Friday in unrelated crashes across the Tampa Bay area, according to authorities. A 71-year-old man from Holiday was killed while trying to cross a Pasco southbound stretch of U.S. 19 at Mile Stretch Drive around 4:15 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150 drove into the intersection and struck the man, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The pickup had a green traffic signal at the time, according to troopers, who did not release the names of the people involved.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Treasure Island
Treasure Island is a small city in Florida with less than 7000 residents. The city covers an area of 5.3 square miles (13.8 square kilometres), with much of the area being water. People lived in Treasure Island from 300CE until 1528 when De Narváez arrived looking for gold. Sadly, many Native American peoples were killed or forced to leave during this invasion.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Police Chief responds to criticism
Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County civil rights leader Rev. Watson Haynes dies at 69
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Rev. Watson Haynes II, a civil rights pillar, who made a huge impact throughout the Tampa Bay region, passed away over the weekend, according to his family. Rev. Haynes was a political, faith and civil rights leader in Pinellas County, and we are told he passed...
stpetecatalyst.com
Visit St. Pete/Clearwater launches new campaign
August 24, 2022 - Visit St. Pete/Clearwater (VSPC), a destination marketing organization charged with promoting the region, has launched a new brand campaign inspired by the thriving art scene and year-round sunshine. The campaign, dubbed "Let's Shine," portrays experiences like kayaking through mangroves, visiting The Dalí museum, spotlighting the beaches, the trendy culinary and craft beer scene and biking on the Pinellas Trail. The new campaign will launch in markets throughout the Midwest, South, Northeast and Florida.
Comments / 0