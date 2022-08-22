Read full article on original website
Essence
Coco Jones Admits To Her Struggle Of Being ‘Too Sweet’ In The Entertainment Industry
The ‘Caliber’ singer partnered with Pure Leef to launch its Subtly Sweet “Hotline”. Oftentimes as women, no matter the industry or age, we’re subjected to the societal pressures of being docile. More so as Black women, especially with the trope and negative connotations of being the “angry Black woman,” we’re forced to believe that sweet, agreeable women are given more positive feedback. But what about those days when you’re feeling too sweet and you want to use your voice to shake some shit up? Thankfully, a certain BET-nominated actress and singer knows exactly how you’re feeling and is here to offer a solution.
Essence
Star Gazing: Celebs Journey To Middle-Earth For Premieres Of 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power'
In both New York and Los Angeles, stars popped out to see what the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' anthology has in store. Fan anticipation is at a fever-pitch for Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Rings of Power, and a select handful of celebrities and tastemakers were able to get a first look at the new fantasy series ahead of its September 2 premiere.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Essence
Garcelle Beauvais Left In Tears As RHOBH Trolls Harass Her 14-Year-Old Son With Racist Messages
Beauvais's issues with co-stars have turned into ugly comments being left on the Instagram page of her teenage son. Both are pleading for it to stop. Garcelle Beauvais is speaking out after critics of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star began leaving ugly comments on the Instagram account of her son, Jax.
Essence
HBO’s ‘Katrina Babies’ Is An Exploration Of Trauma And The Difficult Process Towards Healing
“This is not just a New Orleans story, but an American story,” Edward Buckles said. “I just want to make sure that as a country, we don’t forget about those who are being most impacted.”. On August 29, 2005, Katrina, the Category 5 Atlantic hurricane, made landfall...
Essence
Byron Allen Strikes Deal With CBS To Bring HBCU Sports To Major Broadcast And Streaming Platforms
The media mogul's streaming app HBCU Go now has nationwide clearance for their 2022-23 sports season. Byron Allen is continuing to deliver on his promise of amplifying Black excellence with the latest deal his company just landed. According to a news release, Byron’s Allen Media Group (AMG) gained clearance for...
Essence
Jamila Rowser And Robyn Smith Are Centering Black Women In Comic Books
The writer-artist team spoke about their graphic novel “Wash Day Diaries,” shifting representation for Black women in comics and more. Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith follow Toni Morrison’s belief that, “if there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.” The award-winning writer-artist duo embody this by creating the stories they want to see and read within comic books.
Essence
"Black Is Beautiful" Exhibit Honors Photographer Whose Work Inspired A Movement
Over 40 large-scale color and black-and-white photographs in the exhibition document how Kwame Brathwaite helped change America's cultural and political landscape by combining art, music and politics. The work of legendary photographer Kwame Brathwaite helped launch and popularize one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s, known as...
Do aliens exist and what sound do turtles make? Try our kids’ quiz
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brain-teasers for future quizzes.
Essence
Patina Miller's character in 'Raising Kanan' is 'a businesswoman at the end of the day'
Miller’s portrayal of Raq in Power Book III: Raising Kanan has resonated with audiences since the show’s August 2021 premiere. However, Miller believes that even though she’s portraying a ruthless queenpin with a drug empire to protect, her story rings true for millions of women because of the universal experience she’s having on screen: juggling work, family, her past, her present, and attempting to find love again.
Essence
London Brown And Hailey Killgore Talk Making Family Tension Authentic On 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'
Hailey Kilgore and London Brown discuss how their characters clash over rift that is all-too-familiar for many families of the past and present. Hailey Kilgore and London Brown are tackling topics even tougher than drugs, money, and power on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. As father-daughter duo LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner and Marvin Thomas, the actors examine a tense relationship whose roots hit home for many casual viewers of STARZ’ hit crime drama.
What links Jim Morrison and Agamemnon? The Saturday quiz
1 Which woman was made first secretary of state in 1968?. 2 Which country is the world’s biggest oil producer?. 5 What line precedes “Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring”?. 6 Which re-enactment society is named after supporters of Charles II?. 7 Who choreographed Copland’s...
Essence
Is TikTok’s ‘Put Your Shoes On Challenge’ Problematic?
Social media is divided on the issue. Another day, another TikTok challenge. The social media app is known for delivering fun video content, viral songs and challenges users can easily recreate at home. The ‘Put Your Shoes On’ challenge is the last challenge to go viral on the app – and it hasn’t come without controversy.
Essence
The Roles That Made Keke Palmer An Undeniable Hollywood Star
Keke Palmer has been working in front of the camera consistently for nearly two decades. Check out the roles that made her THAT GIRL in the industry. From the small screen to the Broadway stage, and on to the largest IMAX screens in the world, Keke Palmer’s star power is undeniable. The industry veteran has been working consistently since the tender age of 11, and her ability to remain booked and busy creating every year thereafter, has gained her the reputation of being Miss “Keep a Bag,” effortlessly.
Essence
Creator Lamont 'Tory' Stapleton Calls Balenciaga Out For Appropriating His Design
“If anyone knows anybody who works at Balenciaga, can you please have them reach out to me? We just need to have a conversation.”. Creator and entrepreneur Lamont “Tory” Stapleton took to Instagram yesterday to bring attention to an alarming issue that often affects Black creatives: appropriation. The multi-hyphenate made a reel calling out Balenciaga for “borrowing” a design of his without his permission and selling the appropriated design at 25x the price. Stapleton detailed the story from ideating his design to finding out years later of Balenciaga’s similar design in an IG video.
Essence
The 'Katrina Babies' Are All Grown Up And We Have Something To Say
A reflection on 17 years post-Hurricane Katrina upon the release of the HBO Original Documentary 'Katrina Babies' by director Edward Buckles Jr. Growing up in New Orleans, hurricane season meant days off from school, evacuation as a quick trip, “riding out the storm” with hurricane parties, and everyone stocking up on food, sandbags, flashlights, and liquor (because, New Orleans). We’re a people that have historically lived by and with water–surrounded by it and brought to and through it. We grew up hearing stories of Hurricane Betsy from our grandparents and experienced flooding, wind damage, and power outages in years past, but Hurricane Katrina was something that even our worst nightmares couldn’t conceive.
Essence
New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Lakeyah, Tink And More
Today’s list of new releases also include Chris Brown’s video for “Call Me Every Day” featuring WizKid, and DJ Khaled’s album ‘GOD DID.’. Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week in August, some of today’s most popular acts have released some amazing music to end this month with a bang.
Essence
Rosario Dawson Is The Face of Diamonds By Pandora
The iconic jewelry brand makes its first foray into lab-grown diamonds. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Pandora’s charms may come as a close second. However, we’re sure the iconic jewelry brand won’t mind if you prefer one over the other, as the company has welcomed lab-grown diamonds as its newest category. Although Pandora has been a staple presence in the world of jewelry for nearly 40 years, this introduction marks new territory for the brand at large.
Essence
Game, Set, Match: Celebrating Cordae And Naomi Osaka’s Blossoming Relationship
We’re wishing a happy birthday to the former YBN rapper. As Cordae celebrates his “twenty-fine,” we’ve found it reminiscent, as it feels like we’ve seen him grow over the last few years and now he’s half a decade away from thirty. From hopping onto the music scene with covers to our favorite songs and being knighted into XXL’s Freshman Class to album drops and being boo’d up with rising tennis superstar, Naomi Osaka, the now 25-year-old doesn’t seem to be much of a Lost Boy to us.
