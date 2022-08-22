ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Nearly all marine species face extinction if greenhouse emissions don’t drop: study

By Zack Budryk, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vweq6_0hQsfXIy00

( The Hill ) – Maintaining the status quo for greenhouse gas emissions could risk the extinction of up to 90 percent of marine species, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Researchers, led by ecologist Daniel Boyce of the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Nova Scotia, looked at some 25,000 species, including animals, plants, protozoans and bacteria. Under a high-emission scenario, they determined that nearly 90 percent of those species will be at high-to-critical risk across 85 percent of their distribution. This scenario involves an increase of three to five degrees Celsius in global ocean temperatures by the end of the century.

About 10 percent of the ocean overall features ecosystems that are considered high-risk based on a combination of endemism, climate risk and the threat of local species’ extinction, according to the study.

Rio Grande Silvery Minnow population at risk

In addition to the threat this poses to biodiversity, it presents a major threat to people in the global south, with the biggest danger to species native to low-income countries that rely heavily on fisheries in the tropics and subtropics, according to Boyce and his colleagues.

Meanwhile, reduced emissions — those consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals of keeping warming below 2 degrees — would cut the risk for about 98.2 percent of the analyzed species, according to the study.

The analysis is based on a combination 12 climate risk factors. Boyce and his team grouped them under the broader categories of sensitivity, exposure and adaptivity.

“Our findings show a reduced climate risk for virtually all species and ecosystems under the low emissions scenario,” Boyce wrote in a blog post for Carbon Brief. “Thus, sticking to the goals of the Paris Agreement would have substantial benefits for marine life, with the disproportionate climate risk for ecosystem structure, biodiversity hotspots, fisheries and low-income nations being greatly reduced or eliminated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Clovis man charged with murder of mother

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Nature Climate Change#Native Species#Paris Climate Agreement#Rio Grande Silvery Minnow
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
SILVER CITY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More monsoon storms and river flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and partly cloudy, with only a few light, scattered showers in southwest New Mexico near I-10, Deming and the Gila. Showers will stay light and sparse through late morning, and then monsoon storms will develop over the high terrain by early afternoon. Storms will be along and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide on August 18. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police were sent to a home in Raton because of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they say they found 70-year-old Larayne Graham and 71-year-old Rodger Graham with life-threatening injuries. The two […]
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

A drive by shooting caught on camera in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A scary night for a New Mexico man relaxing on his porch. A Cadillac rolled by, and someone started shooting. The homeowner’s Ring video captured it all. A Roswell man rushed to take cover as shots ring out from the street in front of...
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy