Watford confident of keeping Ismaila Sarr this summer after £25m Aston Villa transfer falls through

WATFORD are confident of keeping Ismaila Sarr at the club this summer and intend to reject any further bids for the winger.

Sarr, 24, saw a £25million move to Aston Villa collapse and now looks set to remain in the Championship.

Watford expect to keep hold of Ismaila Sarr after his move fell through Credit: AP

The Hornets winger was expected to join Steven Gerrard's side after the two clubs agreed a deal over the weekend.

However, complications arose when it came to the payment structure as well as the personal terms on offer.

It is thought the winger was seeking wages of up to £90,000-a-week.

Discussions had been held between the two clubs which is set to see young Villa striker Cameron Archer and defender Kortney Hause move to Vicarage Road on loan.

Gerrard has been in conversations with Archer and Villa will make a decision on the 20-year-old's future in the coming days.

Hause meanwhile is still set to join Watford.

With Villa the latest in a line of club's failing to land Sarr from Watford, talks over a new deal with the Hornets are being mooted.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Sarr has also been a target for Crystal Palace this summer.

He was left out of Watford's squad for their 0-0 draw at Preston North End over the weekend.

The Senegal international travelled to Deepdale but manager Rob Edwards elected to leave him out due to an injury concern over tight hamstrings.

Striker Joao Pedro, who is set to join Newcastle in a £30m deal, was also left out of the squad due to injury.

Sarr has one goal and one assist from three Championship games so far this season.

He bagged five Premier League goals last term despite missing a large chunk of the campaign through injury.