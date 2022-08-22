Roma 1-0 Cremonese: Chris Smalling's header sees off Serie A new boys to make it two wins from two for Jose Mourinho's side as they climb up to third

Chris Smalling's 65th minute header gave Roma a 1-0 win over Cremonese at the Stadio Olimpico to give the Giallorossi their second win from two in the 2022-23 Serie A season.

The former Fulham and Manchester United defender converted from a Lorenzo Pellegrini ball at the back post to give the Romans their fourth consecutive win over Cremonese as they leap frog the likes of AC Milan, Atalanta and Lazio to sit third in the table.

The win also makes Jose Mourinho only the third Roma manager since the introduction of the three-point win to record back-to-back opening victories in successive seasons, after Luciano Spalletti and Rudi Garcia.

The home side had warmed up in shirts alluding to new signing Georginio Wijnaldum's leg injury which is set to keep him out for several months, as Mourinho chose the same side that beat Salernitana 1-0 in their opening fixture.

Roma's players wore white t-shirts saying "Stay strong Gini" in support of Wijnaldum while warming up ahead of the match, and Smalling lifted a shirt dedicated to the Dutch midfielder after his headed goal.

Roma proved to be venomous when counter-attacking against the newly-promoted side, and goalkeeper Ionut Radu, on loan from Inter, was called upon to make several key saves to keep the sides level early on.

And the Giallorossi suffered the first real blow after Nicolo Zaniolo was taken off the field before the interval after a prolonged period of treatment on the pitch, which is thought to be for a dislocated shoulder.

Smalling celebrated his goal with a shirt dedicated to new signing Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out for several months following a serious leg injury

However Roma fans will since have had their worst fears assuaged after the Italian star took to Instagram to share an early prognosis with his followers, after he wrote: 'For those who hoped it was something bad ... I will see you in three weeks'

And the visitors almost got the breakthrough after the restart, with Rui Patricio beaten as Cyriel Dessers' striker cannoned off the woodwork, before Smalling's opener just after the hour mark.

The visitors almost clinched a point in the dying seconds of the game when Charles Pickel's superb volley struck the crossbar, but the Europa Conference League champions had enough to hold on to all three points as they came under increasing pressure from Cremonese.