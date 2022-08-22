ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

1,000 migrants have arrived in NYC: Greg Abbott reveals huge haul of buses he has sent from Texas who then line up for food, free phones and healthcare

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants from Texas to New York City as part of his initiative to bus illegal immigrants released from custody out of his state.

Abbott's spokeswoman Renae Eze told DailyMail.com that 20 buses have departed from Texas for the Big Apple so far – with more to come.

As of Monday, more than 7,200 migrants have departed Texas for Washington, D.C. on more than 175 busloads.

Images are emerging weekly of more buses arriving at Port Authority in New York City with migrants disembarking following their trip from the Lone Star State.

While another bus full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, other migrants, some who were previously bussed from Texas, lined up outside Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx to receive health care coverage, food and other items.

Among the items migrants received, according to The New York Post, were school supplies and free phones.

The now 1,000 plus migrants who have descended on the city voluntarily took the trek north, Abbott's office claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z9cr_0hQsfAFV00
Another busload of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Sunday and were greeted by Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Miguel Castro (pictured left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00akuI_0hQsfAFV00
Migrants disembark a bus in the Big Apple's Port Authority after volunteering to be transported from Texas after they illegally crossed the border
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zkkq_0hQsfAFV00

They are part of an initiative started in mid-April to send migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City to help quell the southern border crisis' effect on border communities. An additional aim is to bring the crisis to the doorsteps of decision makers in America.

In total, more than 4,000 migrants have already arrived in the five boroughs in recent weeks, putting strain on the already overburdened shelter system.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed Abbott's example in May by starting to send migrants who illegally crossed into his state to the nation's capital.

Mayors Eric Adams of NYC and Muriel Bowser of D.C. are denouncing the program and calling for outside help – including from the National Guard.

Migrants arriving in New York City are being welcomed with open arms, as bystanders stand outside Port Authority with signs and goodie bags.

The Lincoln Hospital event on Sunday dubbed the 'resources and family fun day' was organized by the city hospital system for migrants and their children, including those who arrived in recent weeks on buses from Texas.

One migrant waiting in line for ice cream told the Post that he arrived five days ago on a bus from Texas and saw a flier for the event at the Bellevue Men's Shelter.

Migrants arriving in New York City from the border will be housed temporarily on taxpayers dime at the $700-a-night luxury The Row in the tourist hotspot of Times Square in coming weeks.

While the migrants will be assigned to ring-fenced floors and told to use a separate entrance than tourists being charged top dollar to stay there, they will still enjoy the luxury of the hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQ673_0hQsfAFV00
More than 1,000 migrants have now been bussed to NYC from Texas, Governor Greg Abbott's office told DailyMail.com

Sources told DailyMail.com that up to four floors of the 28-story building will be given over to New York City's Department of Homeless Services to use as temporary accommodation for families and individuals being bussed to 'liberal cities' from the borders by Texas and Arizona's fed-up governors.

The Row, on 8th Avenue between 44th and 45th streets, is in the heart of Manhattan's Broadway Theater District and boasts classic NYC views, a full fitness studio, a communal workspace equipped with Apple's $2,000 iMac desktops and a lounge where 'hand-stretched' pizzas are $20.

Its bar menu boasts cocktails costing up to $19 each. A glass of champagne is $22. Room prices vary depending on the size - but the executive suite is $719 a night.

Staff at the hotel revealed the migrants would use a different entrance to tourists, possibly the trade entrance at the back, and be kept separate from other guests on floors allocated specifically for emergency accommodation. Security would likely be ramped up, too, they said.

The staffers also said that while 'nothing is set in stone,' the staff 'are all talking about it.'

AP_001980.1dc3ea0830014b7cb2e41d742fd661c4.0917
4d ago

Free healthcare, phones, bus rides and food…. Yet I have to struggle to pay my health care deductibles, phone, gas and inflated grocery bills. This entire NY world is upside down.

lei utley
4d ago

we accept everyone here don't take care our own yet this how diseases viruses spread. I have no gas in my building 6 months among other issues take care that.

Patriot3333
4d ago

Giving them free phones and other things is absolutely absurd! We should be sending them back to wherever they came from! If they can’t come legally we throw them out!!!!’

KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows

CROCKETT, Texas — With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

