Do Plymouth Public Schools Charge for Lockers? Online Rumor Debunked
Do Plymouth Public Schools charge students to have a locker?. That was the question that had online users scratching their heads when a disgruntled parent took to Facebook to air out a complaint on a popular Facebook group. “$15 to get a locker at a public high school?!” said the...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
There’s an ‘Adulting 101’ Class Being Taught in Westport We Could All Benefit From
Whoever said growing up and having to "adult" every day was easy must be living on an easy street. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of a program that was created five years ago in Westport. Over at the new Westport Middle-High School, one teacher by the...
Seekonk Public Schools to Open Newly Renovated Sports Complex Sept. 1
SEEKONK — As kids get ready to head back to school in Seekonk, they might find some improvements when they get there: the high school's athletic complex has just gotten renovated, and officials are cutting the ribbon on Sept. 1. District officials announced in a release Tuesday that Connelly...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department seeks referrals for elderly outreach program
In the U.S., 27% of adults ages 60 and older live alone, compared with 16% of adults in the 130 countries and territories studied. In many countries in the Asia-Pacific, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East-North Africa regions – such as Afghanistan, Mali and Algeria – fewer than 5% of seniors live alone.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
New Bedford residents encouraged to restrict water use
City officials said that the reservoir is at a manageable level for now, but forecasts for continued drought warranted the expansion.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize winner only known as ‘Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett’
A Massachusetts State Lottery winner claimed their $4 million prize on Aug. 18. However, their name wasn’t publicly released. Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett claimed the $4 million prize. It was the first jackpot prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
UMass Dartmouth’s Original Residence Halls Are Coming Down
With the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's new first-year residence halls fully operational following the pandemonium caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, alumni from the school's early days may think fondly of time spent living at the school's original residence halls. The new campus housing replaces four residence halls – Elmwood, Maple...
I Hate to Say It, but the the Future of Carrying Cash Is Diminishing Fast
This isn't anything new, but it's something I've finally noticed and encountered over the past month. The demand for cash is fading and businesses are leaning more toward a card-only approach. Ever since the pandemic, money usage has gone south for cleanliness reasons and it looks like cash is going extinct.
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Solar Panels ‘Played a Role’ in New Bedford House Fire
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's fire department says no one was injured in a house fire that displaced one person and a dog in the city's far North End on Sunday evening — but officials say solar panels "played a role" in the fire. Firefighters were sent to...
New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?
With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
Turnto10.com
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal
(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
NECN
‘I Don't Think It's Fair': Gov. Baker Reacts to Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and local lawmakers shared their thoughts Wednesday on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver college student loan relief to low- and middle-income residents. The Republican governor told reporters during a visit to Plainville that he doesn't think Biden's approach is fair or "the right thing to do."
Dartmouth Mental Health Center to Expand Help for Young People [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Bridge on Elm Street in South Dartmouth offers pyschological, emotional and spiritual care for those seeking healing and transformation. It's a place where people who need help coping with the struggles of life can receive the counseling and comforting that all of us may need at one point or another.
