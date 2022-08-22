Read full article on original website
Christina Ricci Talks ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 and Misty’s Confidence in Herself
Even though there’s a lot to dish out with Christina Ricci when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming – and highly anticipated – series Wednesday, based on the Addams Family universe, we at Collider couldn't sit down with the two-time Emmy nominee and not talk about Yellowjackets. In the acclaimed Showtime series, Ricci took on one of the most surprising roles: A girl whose obsession with crime, blades and blood became shockingly useful after she survived a plane crash – but also took a huge psychological toll on her while growing up.
Mireille Enos Joins Fellow AMC Alum Bob Odenkirk in New Dramedy Series 'Straight Man'
Mireille Enos, former star of AMC series The Killing, is set to return to the network as the newest cast member to join the dramedy series Straight Man, which was ordered to series back in April of this year. She will be joining the show as the female lead starring opposite fellow AMC alum Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
'The Boys' Season 4 Stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Share Images From Set
It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.
How to Watch 'Bad Sisters': Where Is the Comedy Thriller Streaming?
Looking for another dark comedy to watch next? The new series Bad Sisters blends the sister bond concept with a tragic (and suspicious death). Writer and actress Sharon Horgan drew inspiration for her latest project from a popular Flemish show called Clan, which also addresses a group of five sisters who plot the murder of their brother-in-law. While the group tries to put their plan into action, they run through many unforeseen challenges. If this vengeful tale piques your interest, here's a guide to where you can watch the series and what other shows you can check out later with a similar sense of humor.
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Barbie Ferreira Departs 'Euphoria' Ahead of Season 3
Euphoria may be a hit show on HBO but it will now no longer have the beloved Kat Hernandez as a character. Star Barbie Ferreira took to social media to share that she will be leaving the show, created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. It is a sad day for fans who have taken to Kat and her storyline throughout her time on the series.
'The Umbrella Academy' Renewed for Final Season
Netflix has announced The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Created by showrunner Steve Blackman and based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of foster super siblings who have to deal with the damage a life dedicated to fighting crime can cause children.
How To Watch 'The Invitation': Is the Vampire Film in Theaters?
In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.
‘Resident Evil’ Cancelled at Netflix After One Season
Despite the success of the video games, Netflix's Resident Evil series will not be continuing. The streamer has announced that the series, starring Ella Balinska, Paola Núñez, Lance Reddick, and Adeline Rudolph, among others, has been canceled after just one season. The show, which followed two split timelines during an outbreak of a deadly virus, received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, and overall did not seem to live up to the legacy of the survival horror video game series that premiered in 1996 and continues to do gangbusters with its sequels to this day.
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
How to Watch 'Me Time': Where to Stream the Kevin Hart / Mark Wahlberg Comedy
Stay-at-home parents have full-time jobs that, unlike the normal 9 to 5, don't work in any official personal breaks. So it's the opportunity of a lifetime when one person steals the chance of a kid-free week or even weekend. Typically, that time serves to be quiet, calm, and restful. In the case of this crazy new summer comedy, a weekend without a man's family turns out to be the exact opposite.
'Road House' Remake Casts Darren Barnet and JD Pardo Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal
As the production of the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House, a remake of the 1989 cult classic action flick, ramps up in the Dominican Republic, the movie has added four new names to the cast. Per Deadline, Darren Barnet, JD Pardo, Joaquim de Almeida, and Kevin Carroll all have boarded the new movie.
Thomas Haden Church Joins Kevin Costner's Western 'Horizon'
The frontier is starting to look a little crowded! The Hollywood Reporter writes that Thomas Haden Church has joined Kevin Costner’s upcoming western Horizon. The Academy Award-nominated actor is joining the previously announced cast of Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Church was nominated...
Naomi Watts is Masked and Terrifying in 'Goodnight Mommy' Trailer
Not long after releasing the first-look images, Prime Video has just unwrapped the official trailer for their upcoming slow-burn thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film is a remake of a popular Austrian horror of the same title, and the trailer for Matt Sobel's adaptation showcases the same mounting paranoia with actress Naomi Watts donning the bandages this time around.
‘Hellraiser’ Remake Teaser Trailer Shows First Footage of Pinhead
Hulu's reimagining of Clive Barker's horrifying depiction of hell on earth, Hellraiser, will officially debut on the streamer on October 7 as part of the annual Huluween celebration of all things horror. Hulu has also released a brief teaser for the film, announcing the release date. The reboot is said to depict the iconic puzzle box falling into the hands of a young woman dealing with addiction, who will have to face off against the infamous cenobites. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is stepping in for Doug Bradley as Pinhead, the leader of the cenobites. Bradley portrayed Pinhead in a total of eight movies. Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass round out the rest of the cast.
