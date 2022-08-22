ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Marion Star

VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 2

≫ River Valley's Cayden Shidone was 22 of 45 passing for 364 yards, plus ran for 101 yards on 18 carries, combining for six touchdowns in a win at Madison Comprehensive. ≫ Mount Gilead's Matthew Bland ran for 193 yards and threw for 122 more, scoring MG's only touchdown in a loss to Upper Sandusky.
