Bellarmine welcomes Bruce Brown as head men's golf coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt announced today that Bruce Brown is the new head men's golf coach. Brown is a long-time PGA professional with impressive accolades as both a collegiate coach and teaching professional. He also will be familiar with the history of the Knights program, as he played college golf at Bellarmine in the late 1970s and early '80s.
Schmidt, Brown named field hockey captains
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior midfielder Teresa Schmidt and junior defender Hannah Brown have been named captains of the Bellarmine University field hockey team. Schmidt was also a captain during her sophomore and junior campaigns. This past season, she led the team in assists (5), ranked second on the squad in minutes (936), fifth in points (9), and sixth in goals (2). She earned MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors the opening week of last season after tallying two assists in a season-opening win against Ball State. Schmidt also was named a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction last season, earning at least a 3.9 GPA through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Men's soccer rallies for 2-2 tie with Evansville in season opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team rallied to post a hard-fought 2-2 tie with Evansville on Thursday night at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in the season opener. Amidst a flood of yellow cards in the contest, Bellarmine (0-0-1) came back from two deficits to finish in...
Women's soccer plays to stalemate with IUPUI
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team played to a scoreless deadlock with IUPUI on Thursday night at Carroll Stadium. The contest marked the first road game of the season for Bellarmine (0-1-1) and first away match in the tenure of first-year Head Coach Paul Babba. IUPUI (2-0-1) maintained its early unbeaten streak.
Fearn, Della Rocco shine at World Lacrosse Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Before Bellarmine University resumed classes today, lacrosse players Christian Della Rocco and Aidan Fearn completed long overdue assignments--playing in the World Lacrosse Men's U-21 Championship in Limerick, Ireland. The U-21 (under 21) Championship was long overdue because it was initially supposed to be the U-19 (under 19) championship,...
Knights drop season opener to Bucknell in four sets
LORETTO, Pa.—The Bellarmine University volleyball team started its season by posting a set one victory, but the Knights lost the next three to fall 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 23-25) to Bucknell in both teams' season openers at a multi-team event hosted by Saint Francis University. The match's waning moments...
Hofenk Jerembo scores, field hockey clipped by Rider in season opener
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. —The Bellarmine field hockey opened its 2022 season on Friday, falling by a final score of 4-1 to Rider in a neutral site game on the campus of Lock Haven University. After a scoreless first quarter, the Broncos tallied two goals within five minutes in the...
Men's soccer to make season debut by hosting Evansville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team will open the 2022 season by welcoming Evansville at 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Heading into its 25th season under Head Coach Tim Chastonay, Bellarmine made its 2021 debut by visiting Evansville, rallying for a 2-1 win after scoring two unanswered goals in the second half following a 1-0 deficit early in the stanza. The shots on goal were even at four apiece, with the Knights holding a slight 9-8 edge in overall attempts.
