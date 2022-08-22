LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior midfielder Teresa Schmidt and junior defender Hannah Brown have been named captains of the Bellarmine University field hockey team. Schmidt was also a captain during her sophomore and junior campaigns. This past season, she led the team in assists (5), ranked second on the squad in minutes (936), fifth in points (9), and sixth in goals (2). She earned MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors the opening week of last season after tallying two assists in a season-opening win against Ball State. Schmidt also was named a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction last season, earning at least a 3.9 GPA through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO