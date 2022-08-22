Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
NHL
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
NHL
Three questions facing New York Rangers
Shesterkin's encore, progress of Lafreniere, Kakko, Chytil among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New York Rangers. [Rangers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Igor Shesterkin do...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Bellemare using NHL European Player Media Tour to grow hockey in France
PARIS -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was understandably the most excited among the 19 players at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday. Born in the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward normally returns to the City of Lights once a year with his family to visit his sister. But like everyone else, he didn't travel much the past two offseasons because of the coronarius pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Inside look at New York Rangers
Addition of Trocheck to core fuels optimism at another Cup run. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Rangers. The New York Rangers have the Stanley Cup as a goal and realistic optimism...
NHL
Jets prospect Lucius working on improving strength, speed
Training camp to determine if center will play in NHL, AHL or WHL this season. Following a year of change, rehabilitation, and uncertainty for Chaz Lucius, the Winnipeg Jets felt confident enough in their 19-year-old center prospect to sign him to a three-year entry-level contract on April 27. Coming off...
NHL
Derek Lalonde one-on-one with DetroitRedWings.com
On June 26, Lalonde was at Amalie Arena for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, serving as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Five days later, he was introduced at Little Caesars Arena as the 28th head coach in Detroit Red Wings history. Then on July 7, Lalonde was with Detroit's brass at the Bell Centre in Montreal for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Will heart of Stars defense keep beating without longtime partner?
With Klingberg departed to Anaheim in free agency, Lindell could see an opportunity to excel more offensively. 2021-22 stats: 4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 76 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $5.8 million. Performance evaluation. Lindell is the heart of the Stars' defensive game....
NHL
Zegras, Nurse star on cover of EA Sports NHL 23
Ducks center joined by Canada forward, who is first woman to receive honor from video game. Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse made history after EA Sports announced the two forwards as the cover stars of NHL 23 on Wednesday. Zegras is the first Anaheim Ducks player to be featured on...
NHL
Top prospects for New York Rangers
Kravtsov, Jones, Lundkvist expected to make roster; Othmann could develop in OHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Rangers, according to NHL.com. [Rangers 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Vancouver Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets on Sale August 31
..Reminder: Abbotsford Canucks tickets on sale same day. Vancouver, B.C. - Single game tickets for the Vancouver Canucks 2022.23 season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 31 at 10:00am PT and will be available for purchase online via tickets.canucks.com/singlegame. The first pre-sale window for single game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Cogliano takes Stanley Cup around Toronto neighborhood in fire truck
Avalanche forward shows of trophy at community ice rink, special needs centre. Make way, here comes the Stanley Cup. Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano took the trophy for a ride on a fire truck around Vaughan, just north of his native Toronto, on Friday. The veteran made sure to belt...
NHL
Sharks Announce "Return to the Tank" Sweepstakes
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today the launch of the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with a pair of Sharks season tickets for the 2022-23 season as well as a team-signed jersey with signatures from members of this year's team. A second winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the San Jose Barracuda (@SanJoseBarracuda), American Hockey League affiliate of the Sharks that will play its home games at the new, state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose. That winner will also receive a team-signed Jersey from members of the 2022-23 Barracuda team. To enter the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes, click HERE.
NHL
Catching up with… Jake Evans
MONTREAL -- It won't be long before Jake Evans returns to the city. The Toronto native is coming back next weekend to continue preparing for camp at the Bell Sports Complex. Evans spent the summer in his hometown with a training group led by Bryan Marshall, who serves as the Director of Applied Sports Science for the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
Preds News & Notes - Forsberg, Saros, Kemell Bring Summer Sizzle
It may be the offseason, but there's still plenty going on in Smashville. In case you missed any of the latest news, here are some highlights from the past few weeks:. Perhaps the biggest news of the month is last week's announcement that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when they were held in Vancouver. Smashville shone in the hockey spotlight with the 2022 Stadium Series, and next year's events promise to be just as exciting and impactful for the Music City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Korda rocks Blackhawks jersey at CP Women's Open
Korda is -4(T6) through the first round of the tournament. The Open runs until August 28th. Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders.
NHL
O'Brien Eager to Begin Second Season in the Desert
Coyotes forward hopes to build upon 'special' 2021-22 campaign, excited to join teammates at training camp. Last season, the Arizona Coyotes earned a reputation of being a tough team to play against. Opponents be warned: Liam O'Brien has spent the offseason getting even stronger. O'Brien, who signed a two-year extension...
NHL
Spence focusing on making Kings lineup after getting 'taste' of NHL
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Expectations have changed in a matter of months for Jordan Spence. The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut March 10 for the Los Angeles Kings against the San Jose Sharks and was thrust into the thick of the team's push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after injuries to Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy, Alexander Edler and Tobias Bjornfot opened up a spot on the blue line.
NHL
Stastny's Experience, Versatility Adds Another Threat To Canes' Attack
RALEIGH, NC. - Paul Stastny may not have known that his new team had an outdoor game on their schedule this upcoming year, but he was well-educated in how the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended the past few years. "I can recall they've been pretty close to winning. [They] lose out...
Comments / 2