The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20,000 Amid Market Selloff
Ethereum also dipped below $1,500 Saturday. The crypto market’s selloff hasn’t let up. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $20,000 Saturday, extending its weeks-long losing streak. According to CoinGecko data, it’s down about 3.9% today and 18% over the past 14 days. Bitcoin last dropped below the crucial $20,000 level in mid-July but has been hit by volatility in August. It’s currently trading at $19,996.
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
thecentersquare.com
Feds: Food prices continued to surge in July, but overall inflation held steady
(The Center Square) – Consumer prices remained high in July but showed only a slight increase from June, a pause from months of surging prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis Friday released the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index data, a key marker of inflation closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve when it makes its interest rate decisions.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles After Powell Says Fed Rates May Continue To Increase
Bitcoin price dropped about 5% to $20,822 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, stating that the central bank will “use its instruments decisively” and it will take time to combat inflation. Powell talked briefly during the event and discussed the significance...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cboe Global Markets Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cboe Global Markets CBOE. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 50 per share. On Tuesday, Cboe Global Markets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 50 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Move Upward
A variety of notable mortgage rates inched up today. There's been a big growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Though mortgage rates have been...
AUD/USD Slides Below 0.7000 As Investors Eye Showdown at Jackson Hole
The AUD/USD currency pair returned to its daily low and lost half of its weekly gains. A horizontal pullback and a bearish MAX crossover are good signs for sellers. Bears are drawn to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level; buyers need to cross 0.7050. Since the bearish moving average crossover happened...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Weakening, but Crypto Markets Can Rally This Week After Fed Meeting
A popular analyst is considering how the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting will impact both Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader economy. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers first tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that all eyes will be on Chairman Jerome Powell during the Fed’s three-day Wyoming retreat, noting that markets will probably rally if interest rates don’t go up again.
Tesla Stock Split Has it Trading Around $300 A Share
Tesla initiated a 3-for-1 stock split after the market closed on Wednesday. The company's stock closed at around $890 on Wednesday, per CNN. The company's shares were trading at about $300 a share at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday. When a company conducts a stock split, it boosts the number...
biztoc.com
Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July
The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy...
Signs that inflation may have finally peaked leads to drop in mortgage rates
Mortgage rates ticked lower last week, falling back toward the 5% mark following economic reports that indicated inflation might have finally peaked. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.13% in the week ending August 18, down from 5.22% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. Despite the latest drop, rates are still significantly higher than this time last year, when the 30-year was 2.86%.
FOXBusiness
Powell's hawkish tone in Jackson Hole raises bets of another super-sized rate hike
Investors raised the odds of another super-sized rate hike when Federal Reserve policymakers meet next month after Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday signaled the central bank is likely to continue raising rates and leave them elevated for a while to crush inflation. Traders are now pricing in a 60% chance...
Mexico inflation maintains uptrend, rate hikes likely to continue
MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of August, pushing annual headline inflation to 8.62%, both slightly ahead of market expectations, data from the national INEGI statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
CNET
Refinance Rates for Aug. 26, 2022: Rates Keep Moving Up
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates increase. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Aug. 25, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go higher. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also increased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
$150B Hedge Fund Manager: Stocks May Fall 25% If Fed Keeps Raising Rates
The Federal Reserve's objective is still to bring inflation back down to a target of 2%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
