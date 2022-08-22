ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Trade Oak Cliff – Empowering women in north Texas

It's Wednesday, and beyond simply being the commonly referenced "hump day" - Wednesday’s are quickly emerging as "women empowerment" day!. Paige celebrated by showing us an all-women cooperative called "Trade Oak Cliff.”. For more information, go to TradeOakCliff.com.
WFAA

‘I will resign’: Gov. Abbott’s order to investigate trans youth elicited anger, confusion inside state protective services, internal emails show

DALLAS — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s non-binding legal opinion arguing that gender-affirming care for children could be considered child abuse sent shockwaves through the state agency responsible for investigating abuse, according to hundreds of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails. The emails, obtained by WFAA through...
WFAA

The culture war is being fought in school board meetings — and North Texas is the frontline

KELLER, Texas — The frontlines of the culture wars are being fought in North Texas school boards. It's been that way for a while at this point. But, just this week, it came to a head as the neighboring independent school districts of Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville each hosted contentious Monday night meetings to determine what children are being taught in their schools.
WFAA

Texas beats Pennsylvania to stay alive in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pearland has done it again and won another elimination game, defeating Pennsylvania 8-4 on Wednesday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport. Pearland hit three home runs in the game. Jacob Zurek smacked a solo homer in the second while Manny Castillo and Kaiden Shelton went deep in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Texas high school football is back!. Thursday marks the first day of high school football games played in the Lone Star State, and there are already some highlight matchups from the opening week. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA...
