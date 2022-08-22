Read full article on original website
Related
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
WFAA
Heat wave, drought, fires and floods: Putting extreme Texas weather into perspective
“We definitely get extreme weather occasionally in Texas,” said state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon. “Some of the most extreme weather in the U.S. happens here."
WFAA
Trade Oak Cliff – Empowering women in north Texas
It's Wednesday, and beyond simply being the commonly referenced "hump day" - Wednesday’s are quickly emerging as "women empowerment" day!. Paige celebrated by showing us an all-women cooperative called "Trade Oak Cliff.”. For more information, go to TradeOakCliff.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record heat, destructive fires, severe drought one week and a flood the next. Let’s put extreme Texas weather in perspective
DALLAS — First came the heat -- 100 degrees by early June. Then came 67 straight days with no rain. Fires broke out across North Texas and quickly spread across a region battling severe drought. Throughout July and into early August, tens of thousands of acres burned. A grass...
WFAA
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
Most abortions became illegal in Texas last year. That's when Senate Bill 8 went into effect. Now, those performing almost all abortions face a felony.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs emergency declaration after historic flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that includes Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman and Ellis counties after Monday’s historic flooding. “What happened yesterday is the second worst rainstorm and flooding in Dallas since 1932,” Abbott said. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson echoed his comments. “We got hit...
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I will resign’: Gov. Abbott’s order to investigate trans youth elicited anger, confusion inside state protective services, internal emails show
DALLAS — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s non-binding legal opinion arguing that gender-affirming care for children could be considered child abuse sent shockwaves through the state agency responsible for investigating abuse, according to hundreds of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails. The emails, obtained by WFAA through...
The culture war is being fought in school board meetings — and North Texas is the frontline
KELLER, Texas — The frontlines of the culture wars are being fought in North Texas school boards. It's been that way for a while at this point. But, just this week, it came to a head as the neighboring independent school districts of Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville each hosted contentious Monday night meetings to determine what children are being taught in their schools.
WFAA
Texas beats Pennsylvania to stay alive in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pearland has done it again and won another elimination game, defeating Pennsylvania 8-4 on Wednesday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport. Pearland hit three home runs in the game. Jacob Zurek smacked a solo homer in the second while Manny Castillo and Kaiden Shelton went deep in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
Texas Lottery kicks off 2022 Cowboys season with new scratch ticket game and second-chance drawings
DALLAS — The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday they would be teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys once again for a new Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings as the new NFL season kicks off. The latest $5 Cowboys scratch ticket launched Aug. 15 and is available wherever...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
You may qualify for free college tuition in Texas. Here's how to check
TEXAS, USA — The average tuition and fees at a public university in Texas costs an estimated $10,129 per year. If you are a parent or a self-funding student, those numbers can be intimidating. But if your household makes under a certain amount of money, students from that household...
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Texas high school football is back!. Thursday marks the first day of high school football games played in the Lone Star State, and there are already some highlight matchups from the opening week. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA...
Those for and against abortion weigh in on Day 1 of Texas' trigger laws
DALLAS — At almost 19 weeks, Elizabeth Weller’s water broke. “No matter what, when my baby left my body, she would die immediately,” Weller said doctors told her. “There was nothing that anybody could do.”. The University of Houston grad student told her story during a...
78 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Tailgate in Arlington, crack a cold case in Dallas and have a magical night in Addison!
DALLAS — I know, I've looked at the calendar. We're celebrating the final weekend of August with warmer temperatures and cold drinks! So, let's get into the dopest events happening this weekend. Friday. Cowtown JAMboree at National Hall (Fort Worth) Looking for the perfect date night? Celebrate Cowtown with...
Comments / 0