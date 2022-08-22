Read full article on original website
Cole strikes out 11, Judge hits 49th HR as Yankees beat A's
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 on the way to his first win since July 17, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth for No. 49 on the season and the Yankees’ 200th, and New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night. Cole (10-6) allowed one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to snap a six-start winless stretch in which he’d gone 0-4 since beating Boston last month. He reached double-digit wins for the eighth time in his career. Cole notched his seventh start of the season with 10 or more strikeouts. He has 1,335 strikeouts since 2017, the most in the majors during that span. Jonah Bride connected for his first career homer in the seventh against Cole. After Jonathan Loáisiga recorded the final two outs of the eighth, Wandy Peralta gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save.
theScore
This Date in Baseball: Week Ahead, Aug. 26-Sept. 1
1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
theScore
Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
theScore
Yankees place Cortes on IL with groin injury, reinstate Stanton
The New York Yankees placed All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes on the injured list with a left groin strain, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding roster move, New York reinstated outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton from the IL. Reliever Greg Weissert was also selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cortes has been one...
theScore
This Date in Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia wins LLWS
theScore
Mariners sign Julio Rodriguez to long-term extension
The Seattle Mariners signed All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez to a multi-year contract extension Friday, with the club committing to the rookie for 12 years. The deal is a seven-year extension covering the 2023-29 seasons. The Mariners have club options, which could extend the contract through the 2039 campaign. Rodriguez also...
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt. “He’s aware and everything but he’s going to have to go to the hospital and get some tests,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after his team’s 11-4 victory. “It’s always scary when you see somebody get hit in the head, the face. That’s probably the most sickening thing you can witness in a game.” With one out and runners on second and third, Brendan Donovan blistered a line drive that struck Stephens in the right temple. The ball ricocheted into shallow right field for an RBI single.
theScore
Ichiro's honor by Mariners seems a precursor to Cooperstown
SEATTLE (AP) — More than five hours before Friday’s first pitch, Ichiro Suzuki was in the outfield, in uniform still going through his throwing routine. Three years removed from his last game as a player with the Seattle Mariners in his home country of Japan, Suzuki hasn’t lost that competitive drive.
theScore
Rays extend Glasnow through 2024
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow signed a contract extension that will keep the right-hander with the franchise through the 2024 campaign. The deal will pay Glasnow $25 million in 2024 and $5.35 million next season, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Glasnow was scheduled to become eligible for free agency...
theScore
Betts latest to join star-studded Team USA for 2023 WBC
An already loaded Team USA received another boost Thursday as Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts committed to representing the U.S. in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Betts joins team captain Mike Trout, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, and St. Louis Cardinals teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado among...
theScore
Marlins DFA veteran slugger Aguilar
The Miami Marlins designated slugger Jesus Aguilar for assignment Friday. The 32-year-old struggled in 2022 to the tune of a .674 OPS with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs across 113 appearances. The Marlins claimed Aguilar off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2019, and he helped Miami...
theScore
MLB releases 2023 schedule
Major League Baseball announced its 2023 schedule Wednesday. Opening Day is set for March 30 and will feature every club beginning play on the same day for the first time since 1968. Every team will play each other at least once during the season for the first time in modern...
