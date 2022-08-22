OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 on the way to his first win since July 17, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth for No. 49 on the season and the Yankees’ 200th, and New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night. Cole (10-6) allowed one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to snap a six-start winless stretch in which he’d gone 0-4 since beating Boston last month. He reached double-digit wins for the eighth time in his career. Cole notched his seventh start of the season with 10 or more strikeouts. He has 1,335 strikeouts since 2017, the most in the majors during that span. Jonah Bride connected for his first career homer in the seventh against Cole. After Jonathan Loáisiga recorded the final two outs of the eighth, Wandy Peralta gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save.

