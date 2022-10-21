Acts of Kindness: Stories of the community helping one another during the pandemic

Volunteer Neil at the July 29 Meals On Mission event at The Waverly Mobile Home Park. Special

In times like these, the good in people shines.

Since March 2020, the MDJ has been reporting on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you know of an instance of benevolence — on any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.

October 21

Thrive youth celebrated Lights on After School Day Pop Up at the Thrive Resource Mobile Center at the Silver Creek Crossing Apartments in Austell. The youth enjoyed making Lights on After School posters, playing gigantic Connect 4 with friends and eating pizza and wings. The Thrive youth are excited about their semester of community service projects. There were 40 community service hours earned today.

- We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association

October 19

Great day in the Riverside/Austell community as Thrive youth participated in one of their semester of service community service project. Youth made thank you notes for public safety departments in honor of public safety month which will be mailed to Cobb County Public Service departments. Thank you to the Thrive youth who participated.

- Monica DeLancy, We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association

October 18

Rise Against Hunger has a mission to end hunger in the world by 2030.FPC Marietta and friends from Marietta Metro Rotary, Scout Troop 252 and almost 100 other volunteers from 18 months to over 80 years old, recently gathered together for an afternoon dedicated to the packing of 15,000 meals towards that end. In the cumulative outcome of the partnership with Rise Against Hunger, the group has packed approximately 200,000 meals, delivered to children and families across the world. The packing event in January provided 10,000 meals to children in Nicaragua.Thanks to the generosity of many who donated, and for our congregation's support of the mission of the church in its purpose to be a covenanting Hunger Action Congregation of the Presbyterian Mission Agency, PC(USA).Special thanks to the Mission Committee and to The Journey for making this event possible.- Nancy Tatnallevent possible! We can't wait to do it again!

October 17

The Atlanta Community Food Bank recently announced that Cumberland-based Moore Colson won the Large Firms category in the ninth annual Georgia Accounting Food Fight.

The two-week competition, sponsored by The Georgia Society of CPAs and Feeding Georgia, brings together accounting professionals across Georgia to raise funds for the state’s eight regional food banks. According to GSCPA and Feeding Georgia, the Georgia Accounting Food Fight has raised a record-breaking $372,900, equivalent to 1,491,631 meals for the Food Bank in 2022, representing a 7-percent increase over last year’s results. Since the first Food Fight in 2014, accounting professionals have raised $1,812,000, equivalent to 7,248,000 meals.

During the friendly two-week competition, accounting professionals statewide competed to earn points by raising funds for Feeding Georgia. The Food Fight also helped Georgia’s food banks respond to the increasing need for food assistance since pandemic assistance programs are waning and inflation is rising. According to Feeding Georgia, competitors included teams from over 70 accounting firms and industry accounting departments. Feeding Georgia presented awards to accounting professionals in several categories, including Big Four, Large Firm, Medium Firm, Small Firm, Sole Proprietor, Industry Accounting Department, Grand Prize Food Fight Hero and Grand Prize Hunger Champion.

Moore Colson raised $39,617 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, ranking Moore Colson No. 1 in Georgia in the Large Firms category for Total Points and Points per Employee. This year is the firm’s eighth consecutive win in the Large Firms category.

October 7

On Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team held an appreciation barbecue lunch to honor local police, firemen, EMT’s and military.

The Capital City Home Loans grilling food truck served burgers and hotdogs with a variety of sides sponsored by Arrow Exterminators. Attendees were welcome to use the patio to enjoy their meal or they could take it on the road. Additional sponsors for the event included: American Home Shield Warranty, Amerispec Home Inspection and Chick-fil-A East Lake.

Local Cobb County and surrounding area first responders, police, fire, detective units and military were all invited.

October 4

As the season of giving approaches, students and families at Primrose School of Wade Green recently collected and donated nearly 1,700 diapers and 2,500 wipes to the Division of Family and Children Services and Foster4Love, two organizations that support the foster system in the state of Georgia.

Giving without expecting is an essential part of Primrose's Balanced Learning curriculum and a focus of their Primrose Promise Giving events year-round. This diaper drive is one of the many events the school participates in to give back to the community.

September 30

The First Christian Church Of Mableton hosted the Sept. 29 Meals On A Mission. With the help of volunteers from the church and South Cobb Lions Club, we provided 133 families Chobani Oat Milk, Post Cereal, Hello Fresh side dishes, Frito Lay chips, produce and Outshine Strawberry Coconut Yogurt Smoothies. We are very grateful to Sweetwater Mission who provided the food and transportation. Executive Minister Barry Smith gave the volunteers extra motivation by reminding us of the wisdom in Romans 12:13 - "When God's people are in need, be ready to help them. Always be eager to practice hospitality." There are over 100 examples in the New Testament where Paul tells us that we must be devoted to one another. Our volunteers did our best to honor our neighbors who drove through our Meals On A Mission.

-Barry Krebs

It was a great day at the Thrive Resource Center Mobile STEAM Activity Camp. Youth Thrivers participated in a nature walk activity. The STEAM Activity Camp was held at the Silver Creek Crossing Apartments in The Riverside/Austell community and hosted recently by We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association.

-Monica DeLancy

September 26

Sweetwater Mission hosted The Waverly Mobile Home Park Meals On A Mission on Sept. 23. We have some great volunteers from Cobb On-Line Learning Academy as well as our regulars from the First Christian Church of Mableton and Lions Club. Together, we were able to serve 144 families with alfredo sauce, Califia Farms Oat Milk, Malt-O-Milk Cereal, Hello Fresh Side Dishes, frozen dinners, disinfectant wipes and Kashi Frozen Waffles. We had a special guest, Dinah Dunn from WellCare, join us to inform our neighbors about getting the most from Medicare, Medicaid and other government services. Overall, we had a terrific time working as a team to help our friends.

The South Cobb Lions Club pitched in on Sept. 24 to assist the Mableton Improvement Coalition remove 11 bags of litter from their adopted Old Powder Springs and the four bags from the non-adopted Whispering Pines Road.

We would love for a group or family to adopt Whispering Pines Road or any other available roads in the area. If you want more details, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeauitufl@cobbcounty.org . It is a fun and rewarding program.

The South Cobb Lions Club and Friends Of Mableton removed 13 bags of litter from our newly adopted On and Off Ramps of Austell Road and Veterans Memorial Highway.

The City of Austell recently implemented their Adopt-A-Street program where you agree to keep a street clean. In return, the City of Austell will install a sign giving you credit for your efforts as well as offer you safety vests, bags and grabbers. This type of program is ideal for church youth groups, local businesses and home owner associations. Please reach out to qswanson@austellga.gov to learn more. Do not delay, streets are going fast.

-Barry Krebs

September 21

The We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association National Voter Registration Day saw communities and civic organizations host voter registration drives and encourage citizens to check their voting registration status. We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association was out in the community on Sept. 20-21 hoping to meet their goal to speak to 200 people about voting.

-Monica DeLancy

September 20

On Sept. 17, the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay held their first Installation of Officers since 2019 at 1362 Sandtown Road in Marietta.

The chapter elected and installed Alex Wicks the new Master Councilor and Lucas Zeigler the new Senior Councilor. Executive Officer Mark Griffis, State Master Councilor Raistlin Blanchard, State Chaplain Ben Gettys and State Sweetheart Valentina Osorio were all in attendance.

Dad Vic Somers presented Wicks with a gavel that he crafted himself. Refreshments followed.

Also that day, the Chapter held a video game battle. Afterwards the Squires from the Chapter, led by Master Squire Tyler Mauldin and the DeMolay’s led by Master Councilor Alex Wicks, show their love and appreciation to their sponsoring body the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of The Masons.

These virtues are dying, so it is nice

For more information on how one can get connected or join the ranks, visit gademolay.org and dem to see these young men learning to be the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information on how one can get connected or join the ranks, visit gademolay.org and demolay.org . For more information on how to be connected to the Masons contact 770-231-8529.

-Matt Mauldin

September 19

Sweetwater Mission hosted the Sept. 16 morning Meals On A Mission at The Waverly Mobile Home Park. Volunteers from Cobb County Schools, Cumberland Christian Church and Lions Club loaded bread, snack cakes, Hello Fresh side dishes, disinfectant wipes, salad kits and Post Cereal to 146 families that drove through. We enjoyed working together to serve our neighbors.

-Barry Krebs

September 12

Credit Union of Georgia spent countless hours celebrating their local schools and the kick-off of the 2022-2023 school year last month.

Leaders from the credit union sponsored and attended over 30 Back to School events in Cobb, Cherokee and Paulding counties during the months of July and August. With a history of serving the Education Community of Northwest Georgia, Credit Union of Georgia never forgets their roots and looks forward to interacting with the leadership, teachers, counselors, nurses, nutrition, bus drivers and others within the school system every year as a new school year kicks off.

“Credit Union of Georgia was founded by Cobb County and Marietta City educators over 60 years ago,” said Brian Albrecht, President/CEO of Credit Union of Georgia. “We cannot thank our teachers and staff enough for all that they do for the children of our communities. From spending tireless hours before and after school, to preparing free lunches during the summer, we are thankful for all that these individuals do to better our community and our children!”

On Aug. 27, the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay Squires held an Induction for new member Jeremiah Johnson at 1362 Sandtown Road in Marietta. The Squires from SSL Chapter, led by Master Squire Tyler Mauldin and Senior Squire Ashten McIntyre, performed the ritual work to Induct Johnson. The Squires and DeMolays showed their appreciation for their sponsoring body by thoroughly cleaning the lodge.

On Sept. 2, the Squires mowed the grass for the Masons at 1362 Sandtown Road in Marietta. The Squires, led by Mauldin and McIntyre, showed their appreciation for their sponsoring body by thoroughly cleaning the lodge parking lot and mowing the grass. These virtues are dying, so it is nice to see these young men learning to be the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information on how you can get connected or join the ranks, visit gademolay.org or demolay.org or call 770-231-8529.

-Matt Mauldin

Sweetwater Mission hosted the Sept. 9 morning Meals On A Mission at The Waverly Mobile Home Park serving 158 families with tortillas, frozen pizza, Hillshire Farms Snackers, turkey sausage, alfredo sauce, milk, Post Great Grains Cereal, Frito Lay Layered Chips, Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie Mix and Cool Brownies. We were grateful for our volunteers who helped out. We were also grateful for the cooler weather.

-Barry Krebs

September 9

Volunteers from the South Cobb High School, Lions Club and the host church, First Christian Church Of Mableton, had a great time serving 154 families at our Sept. 8 evening Meals On A Mission. Sweetwater Mission provided Hillshire Farms Smackers, turkey sausage, cereal, milk, tortillas, Frito Lay Chips, yogurt and Duncan Hines Sugar Cookie Mix. The volunteers paid close attention as Executive Minister Barry Smith instructed us to proudly display our love for Jesus as we serve our neighbors. Matthew 5:14-16 states: "You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In that same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in Heaven."

-Barry Krebs

September 7

Sweetwater Mission hosted the Aug. 26 Meals On A Mission at The Waverly Mobile Home Park off Discovery Boulevard. Volunteers from Cumberland Christian Church and the South Cobb Lions Club assisted Sweetwater Mission in providing Dannon Smoothies, fresh peaches, milk, Post Cereal, Hillshire Farms Snackers Kits, frozen French fries, frozen bread, frozen Kashi Waffles and Post Granola Mixes to 161 hungry families. We all had fun as we worked together to help our neighbors.

We appreciate our volunteers from the Mableton Improvement Coalition who cleaned up litter from their adopted Floyd Road on Aug. 27. The area looks much better now. We have noticed a recent reduction of litter on this highly visible road.

Other roads in need of adoption are South Gordon Road near Mableton Parkway, Whispering Pines Road, Gresham Road and Cardell Road. If you live on or near these roads, please consider adopting them. Adopting-a-mile is very easy and requires very little time. We like to do most clean-ups once a quarter. Please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to learn more about this program.

Sweetwater Mission hosted the Sept. 2 morning Meals On A Mission at The Waverly Mobile Home Park whereby 144 families were provided with milk, bananas, frozen chicken, frozen Kashi Waffles, frozen French fries, bread and Kenny's Key Lime Pies. Volunteers from the South Cobb Lions Club and Powder Springs assisted with the food distribution. Together, we had a great time serving our neighbors.

The First Christian Church of Mableton was super busy on Sept. 1 as the volunteers from the South Cobb High School and Lions Club pitched in to serve 185 families that drove through the Meals On A Mission. Sweetwater Mission was kind enough to supply frozen French fries, frozen Kashi Waffles, frozen mac & cheese, frozen pork shoulder, frozen chicken nuggets, milk, peppers, bread and bundt cakes. Executive Minister Barry Smith inspired us with his take on how volunteering makes us better in other unexpected ways. We had a great time working together serving our neighbors.

-Barry Krebs

It was a great day at the Thrive Resource Center located at Silver Creek Crossing Apartments in unincorporated Austell as We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association kicked off their Thrive Parent Leadership Team semester of service. Four Thrivers signed up to learn about civic engagement, community service, healthy goals, academic success and personal growth. The team is excited about the opportunity.

To learn more about the Thrive Parent leadership team and We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association, visit the website www.wethriverenters.com or email Monica DeLancy monicadelancy@hotmail.com .

-Monica DeLancy

August 26

A big "thank you" to the South Cobb High School volunteers who pitched in to help the Aug. 25 First Christian Church Of Mableton Meals On A Mission a big success.

Together with church and Lions Club volunteers, we were able to serve 147 families with Scramblers egg substitute, Oscar Mayer Lunch Meat, Post Cereal, yogurt, lettuce, Hamburger Helper, peaches and Annie's Cheddar Bunnies Single Serve. Sweetwater Mission provided all of the food and transportation. Executive Minister Barry Smith reminded us that Jesus once said whatever we do for our neighbors, we do for Him. So, if you really want to serve Him, the best way to start is by serving others. We kept those words in mind as we helped our guests.

-Barry Krebs

August 22

The South Cobb Business Association will be presenting three scholarships to three deserving 2022 high school graduates at the September Business Luncheon.

Christopher Byrd and Jayda Roach representing Pebblebrook High School and Madison Lattimore representing South Cobb High School. The three finalists will receive the scholarships to help pay for their college related expenses.

“We are so please to continue to support our future south Cobb Citizens,” said Debbie Ginocchio, president of the South Cobb Business Association.

The September luncheon is the South Cobb Business Association education theme luncheon and will have guest presentations by Natalie Rutledge, Communities and Schools, and Leroy Tre Hutchins, Cobb County Schools Board Of Education Representative .

To purchase tickets to the luncheon, visit the South Cobb Business Association at www.southcobbba.org . Tickets are $15 members and $20 non-members.

The luncheon will be held at the Faith Christian Center, 3831 Tramore Pointe Parkway in Austell. There will be a meet and greet at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon at noon.

- Monica DeLancy, South Cobb Business Association Scholarship Coordinator

On Aug. 13, the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay Squires helped the Clayton County Order of DeMolay Squires by inducting their first new member Logan Phillips at 1362 Sandtown Road in Marietta.

The Squires from SSL Chapter, led by Master Squire Tyler Mauldin and Senior Squire Ashten McFrijre, inducted Phillips into the DeMolay Squires at ease by reciting the ritual work and pledging allegiance to the nation's flag. Mauldin closed the Chapter and congratulated Phillips by welcoming and shaking his hand. The Squires showed their appreciation for their sponsoring body by thoroughly cleaning the lodge.

On Aug. 20, the SSL Chapter held their first breakfast fundraiser at the Marietta lodge. Led by Mauldin, the Squires teamed up with their older brothers and DeMolay Chapter led by Alex Wicks. Member Cameron Massey successfully cooked and raised money needed to help cover Insurance needed to help continue to take care of these young men as they grow.

The Squires and DeMolays showed their appreciation for their sponsoring body by thoroughly cleaning the lodge.

For more information on how to get connected or join the ranks, visit gademolay.org and demolay.org . For more information on how to be connected to the masons, call 770-231-8529.

- Matt Mauldin

Sweetwater Mission supplied milk, Post Cereal, Jimmy Dean Scramblers, yogurt, Oscar Mayer Lunchables and Hillshire Farms Snacked Packs for 135 families that drove through The Waverly Mobile Home Park off Discovery Boulevard on the morning of Aug. 19. Volunteers from the Cumberland Christian Church, First Christian Church of Mableton and the South Cobb Lions Club assisted with greeting the guests and loading the cars. The event was well organized and there was only a small wait to be supplied with lots of food.

The Socktown Community Pride Adopt-A-Mile volunteers removed 23 bags of litter and 3 tires from Old Alabama Road and Cardell Road near Maxham Road the morning of Aug. 20. Cobb DOT had cut back some of the bushes and trees away from the roads exposing additional litter. Working together, we were able to get this area looking good.

If you or your neighbors are tired of driving down a littered road, do something about it and adopt-a-mile. It is easy. Just send Dawn an email at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org and she will get you everything that you need. The City of Austell has started a new Adopt-A-Street program within the city limits only. To learn more, contact Quintasha at qswanson@austellga.gov .

-Barry Krebs

August 19

Orchard Mills Apartments located off Mulkey Road in Austell hosted the Aug. 18 evening's Meals On A Mission. Volunteers from the First Christian Church Of Mableton, South Cobb Lions Club and the apartment management pitched in to serve over 65 families with milk, Post Cereal, yogurt, Oscar Mayer Lunchables, Jimmy Dean Scramblers and frozen tater tots. All of the food items were supplied by and delivered by Sweetwater Mission. Working together, we had a wonderful time helping our neighbors.

-Barry Krebs

August 15

The Waverly Mobile Home Park was the location of the Aug. 12 Meals On A Mission whereby Sweetwater Mission supplied food such as Oscar Mayer Lunchables, Oscar Mayer Lunch Meat, cheese, Post Cereal, produce and Kenny's Key Lime Pies. We appreciate our volunteers from Cumberland Christian Church, First Christian Church Of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club. Together, we were able to serve 145 families who drove through. The wait time was minimal, and we had fun as we worked.

We appreciate the volunteers from the South Cobb High School and South Cobb Lions Club who helped at the Aug. 11 Meals On A Mission event hosted by the First Christian Church Of Mableton. We were able to serve 143 families with milk, Post Cereal, produce, Oscar Mayer Bologna, Oscar Mayer Lunchables, Bongards Premium Cheese and Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles Egg Substitute. We are thankful to Sweetwater Mission for providing the food and transportation. The volunteers listened carefully as Executive Minister Barry Smith explained that serving others means putting their needs ahead of our needs. We used the J.O.Y. acronym meaning Jesus, others and you, as we served our neighbors.

The Legacy On The River Line hosted their adopt-a-mile litter clean-up of Discovery Boulevard and the Chattahoochee River Bridge on Aug. 13. We appreciate volunteers from the Mableton Improvement Coalition and South Cobb Lions Club who pitched in the effort. Over 31 bags of litter and debris were collected from the area. It looks much better now.

If you or your home owners association are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to get signed up and issued your supplies. You will be glad that you took this first step.

- Barry Krebs

August 9

On July 22, about 30 students from the Brigham Young University-Idaho Symphonic Band helped Marietta-based MUST Ministries and C.H.O.I.C.E. distribute food to over 300 families in need in southwest Atlanta.

The students are on a tour of the Southeast where they will be playing benefit concerts as they travel and will also be providing service to local charities.

The BYU-Idaho students and their director, Diane Soelberg, worked with MUST Ministries to fill cars with fresh produce, meat, dry products and dairy to assist families with their food needs, while C.H.O.I.C.E. provided social media links to help the families know how to prepare healthy meals with the items they received from the MUST Mobile Pantry. Another group of about 10 band members worked at MUST's Donation Center packing over 600 breakfast and lunch kits for their Summer Lunch program.

The students smiled all morning and reported that they enjoyed their time helping others. Their director said that the day was 'a true delight' as she watched her students working together and interacting with people they do not know and making an impact for these families. This morning of service was coordinated by JustServe.

August 8

Sweetwater Mission hosted the Aug. 5 Meals On A Mission event at The Waverly Mobile Home Park off Discovery Boulevard. Volunteers from the First Christian Church of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club assisted with loading the cars that drove through. We were able to provide 168 families with canned/dry food, Starbucks coffee, frozen pizza, Post Cereal, Hello Fresh side dishes and Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough tubs for dessert. The car line moved smoothly while the volunteers used teamwork to load the cars efficiently. We had a great time as we served our neighbors.

The Friends of Mableton along with the South Cobb Lions Club removed 20 bags of litter from Clay Road, Mableton Square and nearby areas on Aug. 6. We had lots of fun and got a late start because we wanted to catch up with each other.

If you and your friends are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org. She will explain everything and provide you with all of the tools that you need.

-Barry Krebs

August 5

The First Christian Church of Mableton hosted the Aug. 4 Meals On A Mission event whereby 126 families were served with frozen pizza, canned/dry food, Hello Fresh side dishes, Post Cereal, Hillshire Farms Snacked! kits and scrambled egg kits as well as tubs of cookie dough. This food was supplied and delivered by Sweetwater Mission. In addition to our normal volunteers from church and the Lions Club, we had a couple new volunteers, Rica and Tom. They both did a terrific job. Executive Minister Barry Smith inspired us prior to the food drive with his words of wisdom: "When you do things for other people, you're serving Jesus too. It may be hard and it might cost you something. You might not get a thank you. But that shouldn't matter because it is pleasing to God."

-Barry Krebs

August 3

On July 30 at the Iora on Floyd Road parking lot, near Publix, Sonder Health Plans hosted a Senior Citizens Extravaganza whereby over 230 senior citizens from across South Cobb were in attendance to see all of the newest products and services available to improve their lives. In addition, local civic organizations such as the Lions Club showed up to engage the visitors. There was lots of food, drinks and entertainment for everyone. It was a great way to spend an afternoon getting to know our senior neighbors a little better. We appreciate Mickey Rivera for inviting us to attend. It was a wonderful time for everyone involved.

-Barry Krebs

August 2

It was a great day in the Riverside/Austell community on July 28. We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association hosted a National Night Out against crime featuring a kickball tournament with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and Cobb County Police Department. Community members enjoyed complimentary Kona ice snow cones and visited with the Cobb Mobile Library, South Cobb Lions Club and received resources.

-Monica DeLancy

August 1

Sweetwater Mission hosted the July 29 Meals On Mission at The Waverly Mobile Home Park serving 166 families with canned/dry groceries Hello Fresh fixings, Edwards Pies, deli-style brownies, Post Cereal and Kenny's Key Lime Pies. We had a new volunteer named Mark who was awesome along with regular volunteers Tina, Barry with the Lions Club and Neil from Cumberland Christian Church. Thanks to the volunteers, everything went smoothly and the wait time was minimal.

Lions Clubs of District 18-L appreciate Maximum Impact Love inviting us to conduct over 50 eye screenings at the Victory Outreach Church on July 30. They had planned on giving out around 3,500 book bags filled with school supplies. They had lots of good Christian entertainment, a prayer area, inflatable rides, fantastic food, snow cones, snacks and drinks. In addition to the Lions Club eye screenings, doctors and nurses were on hand to screen for diabetes, blood pressure and dental problems. Free haircuts and arts & crafts as well as face painting were available too. It was a great time for everybody. As we were working, Gregg Ervin's name came up often from people who remembered that he initially got us involved with this wonderful group of volunteers. We also appreciate Sweetwater Mission for providing transportation of needed supplies.

The First Christian Church Of Mableton hosted the July 28 evening Meals On A Mission event where 128 families were supplied with canned/dry groceries, Oscar Meyer lunch meat, Edwards deserts, deli style brownies, Post Cereal, Hello Fresh side dishes and Kenny's Key Lime Pies. We very much appreciate Sweetwater Mission for providing the food and the volunteers from the Austell Community Taskforce, LinkedUp Church and South Cobb Lions Club. Executive Minister Barry Smith encouraged all of the volunteers to serve with love and be a blessing to those people that we serve. Let them know that they are loved was the assignment for Thursday night and going forward.

- Barry Krebs